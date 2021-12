ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police are asking for the public's help in locating three teenagers who were last seen Sunday. Nolan Cortez, 15, Mason Coperhaver, 15, and Keegan Klaver, 14, were last seen leaving Coperhaver's home to head to an Ankeny park. No one has seen them since they left, however, police say there have been "sporadic contact with them," according to police.

ANKENY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO