Babylon’s Fall Trailer Delivers Sharper Visuals and an Early 2022 Release Date

There’s nothing better than a thrilling game that leaves you at the edge of your seat. The popular first-person survival horror game The Forest left many players breathless when it was released in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC. When the trailer for this game first came out in 2013, it attracted a lot of attention. Many were invested in the sheer amount of exploration the game offered. The Forest takes place in an open world that is heavily forested and remote. Players take on the role of Eric Leblanc, who is a survivor of a plane crash. This horror game sold well over five million copies, and a sequel was put into development. This sequel is called Sons of the Forest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO