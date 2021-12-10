ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babylon’s Fall Trailer Delivers Sharper Visuals and an Early 2022 Release Date

By Nathan Birch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReaction to Platinum Games’ Babylon’s Fall has been somewhat mixed, largely due to a somewhat odd “oil painting” visual style that many argued obscured the game’s action. Platinum promised they were making changes to game’s look, and just minutes ago during The Game Awards pre-show, we saw evidence of that in...

