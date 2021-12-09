ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helicopter Crashes During Lift-Off At McKinney National Airport, Pilot Suffers Burns

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The FAA said a helicopter crashed during lift-off at McKinney National Airport around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

The pilot was the only person on board.

The McKinney Fire Department said the pilot was burned in what it called an “explosion.”

Firefighters put out the fire.

The aircraft was destroyed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EyEL8_0dItjeXc00
Helicopter crash at McKinney National Airport (Chopper 11).

Witnesses say the pilot was working on the helicopter and tried to lift off.

That’s when the helicopter tilted to the side and the reported explosion occurred.

The pilot was able to get out of the wreckage on his or her own and was rushed to the hospital.

The pilot’s condition is not yet known.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLx6i_0dItjeXc00
Helicopter crash at McKinney National Airport (Chopper 11).

wbap.com

Helicopter Explodes In McKinney

McKinney (WBAP/KLIF) – A helicopter exploded while trying to take off from McKinney’s airport Thursday evening. Witnesses said someone had been working on the helicopter, and was trying to lift off when it tilted to one side, and exploded. That unidentified person managed to get out of the burning helicopter, but was injured, and was rushed to a local hospital. His condition has not been disclosed.
