ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

America First Credit Union Attains No. 1 SBA Ranking In Utah District

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Credit Union has attained the No. 1 SBA lender ranking in dollars lent by assisting more than 68 small businesses throughout the Utah District during the 2021 federal fiscal year. With a total of more than $52 million in 7(a) loans distributed within the Utah District, America First Credit Union surpassed its 2020 total of more than $35 million in loans disbursed.

"We're thankful for all the small-business owners who have put their trust in our credit union," said America First president/CEO Thayne Shaffer. "We have a wonderful team, who we are extremely grateful for, who helped the credit union achieve this ranking. We will continue to deliver top member service and providing financial solutions for small businesses in our community."

With a maximum loan amount of $5 million, the 7(a) Loan Program — which is SBA's most common loan program according to their website — includes financial help for small businesses and is a good option when real estate is part of a business purchase; for short- and long-term working capital; refinancing current business debt; or purchasing furniture, fixtures and supplies.

America First Credit Union has also made significant advancement in rankings in its other states where it operates, including Arizona and Idaho where they are ranked 18th and 21st respectively.

Small businesses that are interested in learning more about small-business lending from America First Credit Union can learn more here.

ABOUT AMERICA FIRST CREDIT UNION

Proudly celebrating 82 years of servicing members and a long-standing history, America First Credit Union has become one of the largest, most stable and most progressive credit unions in the country, and has remained a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution. Today, America First has 120 locations, and is the eighth largest credit union in assets in the United States with over $16 billion, and the fifth largest credit union in membership in America with more than 1.2 million members.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/america-first-credit-union-attains-no-1-sba-ranking-in-utah-district-301441902.html

SOURCE America First Credit Union

Comments / 0

Related
Credit Union Times

Goal in the Dakotas: Make AI Attainable for All Credit Unions

The Dakota Credit Union Association has taken steps to take a tech-forward approach for the 69 credit unions it serves in North and South Dakota. The approach: Create a technological alliance to provide an Artificial Intelligence platform to assist in credit underwriting for the more than 520,000 members in the states.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

New Mexico Credit Union First In Nation To Set Up Protocols For Cannabis Banking, Blow To Illicit Dealers

On Monday, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that New Mexico-based U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the first financial institution in the country to become certified for outstanding U.S. monetary banking protocols in banking cannabis and hemp operation. The certification is a part of a financial services certification...
CREDITS & LOANS
KDVR.com

Canvas Credit Union

We know health and wellness mean everything in life that is why every Wednesday we are teaming up with Canvas Credit Union to talk about their initiative, committed to helping their members live well(er). Watch the segment to learn more on how to express gratitude. To learn more, visit Canvas.org.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Idaho State
Post Register

Mountain America Credit Union awards Boise teacher $1,500 grant

BOISE, Idaho (CBS) — A Boise School District teacher has been awarded a $1,500 grant to help teach her student STEM-related activities. Mountain America Credit Union on Monday presented the grant to Erica Nielsen, who teaches third grade at Koelsh Elementary. She saw a post about the grant on her Facebook feed, filled out the application and crossed her fingers.
BOISE, ID
dmagazine.com

Credit Union of Texas to Consolidate Corporate Operations in Allen

North Texas-based financial services firm Credit Union of Texas announced today that all corporate divisions will move to a newly acquired office building at 415 Century Pkwy. in Allen. Two of the company’s divisions—Texas Mortgage Lending and FairLease–had remained at its former headquarters in Dallas after CUTX moved to a new home base at Watters Creek in Allen.
DALLAS, TX
Credit Union Times

Credit Union Conferences in 2022: An Evolving List

Despite continued uncertainty about the future of COVID-19 pandemic, credit union groups are forging ahead with plans for numerous in-person conferences in 2022. Here’s a rundown of what’s been planned so far for the year, in alphabetical order by group name, along with links to conference registration pages when available. CU Times will continue to update this list as we become aware of new information.
PERSONAL FINANCE
American Banker

No end in sight for COVID restrictions at banks, credit unions

The omicron coronavirus variant could exacerbate inflationary pressures on customers while necessitating permanent shifts in the way banks and credit unions operate branches and staff corporate offices. The new strain, identified last week in South Africa, was reported in more than a dozen countries in recent days. The U.S. confirmed...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions
Dallas News

Credit Union of Texas is bringing more jobs to Allen

Credit Union of Texas is consolidating all of its operations in Allen with the purchase of an office building. The North Texas financial institution moved its headquarters to a new office building in Allen’s Watters Creek development in 2019. Now the credit union is relocating its two divisions — Texas...
ALLEN, TX
Credit Union Times

8 Credit Unions & Leagues Promote, Hire & Honor

The $1.8 billion, Tucson, Ariz.-based Hughes Federal Credit Union promoted Irlanda Cuevas to marketing manager of business development and community relations. In her new role, Cuevas will lead a team of business development representatives in assisting members and nonprofit organizations to reach their financial and philanthropic goals through financial wellness. Since 2018, Cuevas has served as a business development representative and assisted the credit union with its community and business development initiatives, and has successfully strengthened Hughes’ relationships with local Chambers of Commerce, nonprofit organizations, libraries, schools and underserved members of the community. Prior to and while attending university, she was a nonprofit social worker. She was a 2020 recipient of the Junior Achievement Volunteer of the Year award and recently received her Business Development and Marketing Certification from CUNA. She is also an ambassador for the Tucson Metro and Greater Area Vail Chambers of Commerce.
TUCSON, AZ
bizwest.com

Credit union gets social-responsibility nod

BROOMFIELD — A program from Premier Members Credit Union won first place from a trade group’s community service awards. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!. Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Marietta Daily Journal

Delta Community Credit Union welcomes new manager

Delta Community Credit Union, which has three branches and its corporate headquarters in Cobb County, recently welcomed a new manager to its Vinings branch at 3250 Riverwood Parkway. Jack Feltman is a veteran of the financial services industry, having served for the past two decades in Delta Community branches from...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
American Banker

Heartland, Farmers credit unions in Kansas to merge

Heartland Credit Union in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Farmers Credit Union in Hays, Kansas, have agreed to merge. The $473 million-asset Heartland announced Thursday that it struck a deal to combine with the $17 million-asset Farmers, a move that would give Farmers members access to an expanded suite of financial services and providing Heartland with an additional location to serve members who attend Fort Hays State University.
KANSAS STATE
American Banker

Inside one credit union’s migration to the cloud

Carrie Jenkins has been working to improve the way reports are generated at Centra Credit Union in Columbus, Indiana. “When I joined Centra [five years ago], the business analytics department didn’t exist, and to generate a report of any kind you had to have our chief information officer build one,” said Jenkins, who is currently assistant vice president of business analytics for Centra. “Now, we've adopted so many database-oriented solutions that we can't maintain all the physical servers needed to support them all.”
COLUMBUS, IN
BGR.com

Fourth stimulus check deadline is 2 weeks away: New $1,400 payments coming soon

Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive.
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy