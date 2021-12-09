Verano To Open MÜV Orange Park Dispensary, The Company's Third Jacksonville Area Location And 40th Florida Storefront Statewide

Orange Park is the 11th MÜV dispensary to open in 2021, growing Verano's footprint to 40 Florida dispensaries and 92 locations nationwide 1

MÜV Orange Park will provide high-quality medical cannabis therapeutics to a region that has experienced a population boom over the last decade; Clay County and neighboring Duval County saw population increases of 14% and 15%, respectively, from 2010 - 2020, according to U.S. Censu s Data

MÜV Orange Park is located on busy Blanding Boulevard, a thoroughfare that sees average daily traffic of 76,000 cars, according to the Florida Department o f Transportation

CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano" or "the Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of a new MÜV Florida dispensary, located at 68 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, on Friday, December 10 th at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Orange Park is the third MÜV dispensary in the greater Jacksonville area, joining existing locations in Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach. The new storefront is positioned at the heart of the city's shopping corridor directly across the street from Orange Park Mall, a high-traffic commercial area.

"We're thrilled to open another convenient MÜV dispensary to serve our suite of high-quality cannabis therapeutics to the growing Jacksonville medical cannabis community," said John Tipton, President of Verano. "With three Jacksonville area MÜV dispensaries and local delivery service, we're pleased to offer enhanced patient accessibility and convenience to the region's rising population. We look forward to serving the Orange Park community and Jacksonville area patients with our assortment of premium cannabis products."

As a demonstration of their commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at muvfl.com for express in-store pickup or take advantage of home delivery service that is available across the state within a 20-mile radius of MÜV storefronts.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV's comprehensive product selection includes MÜV Wana Soft Chew edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps ™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

For more information about the new Orange Park medical cannabis dispensary, including hours and available MÜV products, visit muvfl. c om.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano's portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 12, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com .

Contacts:

InvestorsVeranoJulianna PaterraDirector, Investor Relations Juliann a @verano.com

MediaVeranoSteve MazeikaDirector, Communications steve.mazeika@ve r ano.com 312-348-4430

Sard Verbinnen & Co. Gabriella Coffey / Ryan McDougald Verano-SVC@sardver b .com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company's position in the marketplace, the timeline associated with the opening of certain retail establishments, and the Company's operations. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

###

1 Includes impact of pending acquisitions.