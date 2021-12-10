ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First National Realty Partners Acquires Southland Crossings, A 245,678 SF Giant Eagle-Anchored Shopping Center In Boardman, OH.

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Southland Crossings, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 1150-1300 Doral Drive, Boardman, OH. Southland Crossings is a 245,678 SF shopping center that is 91% occupied and anchored by a 77,592 square foot Giant Eagle Supermarket. The property is located approximately 6.0 miles south of downtown Youngstown and adds to FNRP's rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets in Ohio and throughout the United States.

"We are excited to acquire Southland Crossings and add Giant Eagle to our portfolio", said Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. "In addition to having high-performing junior anchor tenants including Ross, PetSmart, DSW, and Michaels, Southland Crossings is shadow anchored by Lowe's and Walmart, who help drive foot-traffic to the center". The acquisition of Southland Crossings marks FNRP's 7 th grocery-anchored acquisition in Ohio.

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Contact Information Sam Perrelli, Investor Relations info@fnrealtypartners.com First National Realty Partners125 Half Mile Road Suite 207 Red Bank, New Jersey 07701800-605-4966 https://fnrpusa.com/property/southland

Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions mannibale@fnrealtypartners.com First National Realty Partners125 Half Mile Road Suite 207 Red Bank, New Jersey 07701732-696-1201 https://fnrpusa.com/property/southland

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-national-realty-partners-acquires-southland-crossings-a-245-678-sf-giant-eagle-anchored-shopping-center-in-boardman-oh-301441903.html

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC

TheStreet

TheStreet

TheStreet

TheStreet

