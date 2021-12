DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — You can help bring joy to a child in Davidson County this Christmas by adopting a family from the Angel Tree Program. The assistance program sponsored by the Salvation Army of Davidson County provides gifts for children from birth all the way to 18. Organizers said the organization committed to serving over 750 children this year which is almost double the number of applicants from last year.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO