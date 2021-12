A new housing development proposed in downtown San Jose will feature two 12-story towers that will contain 365-units of affordable housing. The development at 280 McEvoy Street will end up sitting very close to Google’s Downtown West transit village development, and not only will the units be affordable, but the cost to build the towers is estimated to be much cheaper thanks to a new construction technique known as ‘mass-timber’ which transforms softer, cheaper woods into a super-strong, fire-safe building material that is more economical and faster to use than steel.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO