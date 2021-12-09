ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Tecnoglass Provides Business Update And Increases Full Year 2021 Growth Outlook

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

- Revenues of $ 456 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $ 140 Million Year t o Date Through November 2021 -

- Operating Cashflow of Approximately $ 100 Million Through November 2021 -

- Increases Full Year 2021 Outlook for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to a Range of $4 90 - 495 Million and $14 7 -15 0 Million Respectively -

- Provides C omments on W hat I t B elieves A re Inaccurate and Groundless Statements Made in Short Seller Report -

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (TGLS) - Get Tecnoglass Inc. Report ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today updated the financial outlook it disclosed on November 8, 2021 for full year 2021. Year to date through November 2021, Adjusted EBITDA has increased over 50% to approximately $140 million on total revenues of approximately $456 million. The Company remains on pace to deliver another year of record cash flow with cash flow from operations at approximately $100 million year to date through November 2021. Based on the financial performance through November 2021, the Company is increasing its full year outlook, with its expectation for revenue to be in the range of $490 million to $495 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $147 million to $150 million.

Tecnoglass also noted that it believes the recent report issued by a short seller contains inaccurate statements, groundless claims, character attacks, and speculation with the intent of misleading investors and driving down the value of the Company's shares for their personal gain. The personal, and arguably discriminatory, attacks on Tecnoglass executives made by the short seller appear to have been made to distract from the Company's achievements and progress. The Company also notes that following the issuance of the short report, multiple stakeholders that are very familiar with the Company, including long-term clients, have expressed their continued support of the Company and the management team.

The Company reiterated its expectation to continue to execute on its profitable growth strategy and generate cash flow to deliver additional value for its shareholders. The Company also noted, as announced on December 8, 2021, that the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend by 136%, as a sign of its confidence in the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives and the strength of the momentum in the U.S. single-family residential business. Additionally, the favorable terms and increased financial capacity afforded by the upsizing of its oversubscribed credit revolver in November 2021 reinforce the Company´s financial and operational strength.

Tecnoglass remains focused on executing its strategy and encourages shareholders to read the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its financial results, audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltda, including its New York based National Office, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 for more details on Tecnoglass's performance, related party transactions, accounting policies and practices, and its outlook. The Company urges investors to not make decisions based on the short seller report and to review public filings for material information that pertains to its business.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company's 2.7 million square foot, vertically-integrated and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provides efficient access to over 1,000 global customers, with the U.S. accounting for more than 90% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass' business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass' financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Santiago GiraldoCFO305-503-9062 investorrelations@tecnoglass.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q4 Earnings

Heico (NYSE:HEI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Heico beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.58, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $83,244,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Element Nutritional Sciences Provides Review Of 2021 And Business Outlook

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), is pleased to provide an update on its operational performance for 2021 and a business outlook for 2022. Management Commentary. "The team at Element made remarkable progress in 2021. Among the most notable highlights was receiving purchase orders for...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Ebitda#Tgls#The Company#Company
TheStreet

Lincoln Financial Group To Report Fourth Quarter Earnings

Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) - Get Lincoln National Corporation Report announced today that it will report its fourth quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Earnings materials, including fourth quarter 2021 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Innovation Drives TripleLift Expansion & Growth In 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, one of the fastest growing ad tech companies in the world, is ending an exceptional year of growth and transformation fueled by a move into Connected Television (CTV), net-new initiatives aimed at creating a more responsible ecosystem, key strategic hires, numerous industry distinctions, and the acquisition of the company by Vista Equity Partners. The company's current position sets it up strongly for continued growth in 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises Convergint Technologies On Its Investment From Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. And Harvest Partners, LP

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Convergint Technologies (Convergint), a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES; Ares), on its investment from Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (LGP) and funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP (Harvest). Convergint is a global leader in service-based systems integration. Bob Baltimore, Derek Lewis, Brian Lucas, Graham Gillam, David Shim and Brian Holden of the Harris Williams Business Services Group worked on the transaction.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

STEMTECH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW INVESTOR RELATIONS SECTION OF WEB SITE

MIRAMAR, FL, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation ("Stemtech") (OTC: GNTW), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that it has launched a new investor relations section of its web site. The company's updated investor relations site features easy access to key investor information, such as News and Media, Detailed Price Quote, Filings, and Price History, and can be found at www.stemtech.com.
MIRAMAR, FL
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
MarketWatch

Curaleaf raises $425 million in debt

Alliance Global Securities analyst Aaron Grey said Tuesday a $425 million debt deal by Curaleaf Holdings Inc. will result in cost savings of about $20 million from lower interest payments. Grey reiterated a buy rating on Curaleaf and said larger cannabis companies such as Curaleaf hold an advantage in the current environment. Curaleaf Holdings said late Monday it received commitments for a $425 million private placement of 8.0% senior secured notes due 2026. Curaleaf CEO Joseph Bayern said the offering ranks as the largest debt financing of any publicly-traded multi-state operator in the cannabis business. The credit facility will be used to refinance debt at a lower interest rate, he said. Seaport Global Securities LLC and Canaccord Genuity Corp. were placement agents for the notes in the U.S. and Canada. Shares of Curaleaf are down 23.7% in 2021, compared to a drop of 26.2% by the Cannabis ETF .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Front Office Sports

Academy Sports Raises Full-Year Outlook After Strong Q3

Academy Sports raised its full-year revenue guidance following the company’s third-quarter earnings report. The Texas-based sporting and outdoor goods retailer posted $1.59 billion in net sales in Q3 2021, an 18.1% uptick year-over-year and its ninth consecutive quarterly profit increase. During the quarter, Academy Sports benefited from growth across...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Bion Issues 2021 Year-End Update And Outlook

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology that largely mitigates environmental impacts and recovers high-value coproducts, today released a year-end update and provided an outlook on expectations in 2022. The report focuses on four key areas:
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy