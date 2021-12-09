ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Spend Matters On Their Sale To Copley Equity Partners

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spend Matters, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Copley Equity Partners.

Spend Matters is a proprietary tech-enabled data platform that drives and optimizes the strategic technology procurement decisions across the global procurement, finance, and supply chain technology ecosystem. The company brings a unique data-driven approach to analyzing technology and solutions. The firm pioneered SolutionMap, a technology benchmarking methodology based equally on granular analyst technology assessments and customer reference inputs. In 2021, they launched TechMatch, the only SaaS application in the market that maps business requirements to technology vendor capability to drive accurate, data-based technology decision-making. TechMatch is used by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 firms, public sector organizations, and global consultancies to drive technology decision-making for procurement, accounts payable, contract management, and third-party management.

Partnering with Copley Equity Partners will provide the resources and expertise to help Spend Matters scale within procurement while expanding into adjacent technology markets. With this investment, Spend Matters will optimize and expand its offerings for private and public sector organizations, consultants, private equity and services/solution providers.

About JEGI CLARITYJEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Marketing Director +1 212 754 0710 | kkovachik@jegiclarity-us.com | www.jegiclarity.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jegi-clarity-has-advised-spend-matters-on-their-sale-to-copley-equity-partners-301441854.html

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

KPMG Finds 2021 M&A Activity Hit $5.1 Trillion — and 2022 Expects to Be Even Bigger

A report from KPMG International found that global mergers and acquisitions in 2021 reached $5.1 trillion in transactions. Carol Streicher, U.S. deal advisory and strategy service group leader for KPMG, joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the record-breaking year and next year's outlook, which KPMG says could be even more staggering. "We're not seeing any slow down in '22," she said, regarding survey results of 350 business leaders. "Things that were tailwinds for us in M&A activity this past year are going to continue to be tailwinds for us in 2022."
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stem buys solar asset management software company Also Energy Holdings

Stem Inc. said Thursday it agreed to pay $695 million in cash and stock to buy privately held Also Energy Holdings Inc., solar asset management software maker. Stem's purchase price includes 75% cash and about 25% in common stock for Also Energy Holdings, which is backed by Clairvest Group Inc. shares of Stem Inc., an energy storage network provider based in San Francisco, are down 12.4% so far in 2021.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Harris Williams Advises Convergint Technologies On Its Investment From Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. And Harvest Partners, LP

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Convergint Technologies (Convergint), a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES; Ares), on its investment from Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (LGP) and funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP (Harvest). Convergint is a global leader in service-based systems integration. Bob Baltimore, Derek Lewis, Brian Lucas, Graham Gillam, David Shim and Brian Holden of the Harris Williams Business Services Group worked on the transaction.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jegi#Copley Equity Partners#Solutionmap#Techmatch#Saas#Spend Matters#M A
TheStreet

GoTab Launches Reseller Partner Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab , a leader in restaurant commerce technology, has unveiled a Reseller Partner Program , a partnership model built around enabling and supporting third-party reseller companies. This new program is designed to help pave the way for the restaurant industry's digital transformation by providing clients with a platform that makes ordering easier, increases customer revenue, reduces costs and streamlines customer feedback.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Innovation Drives TripleLift Expansion & Growth In 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, one of the fastest growing ad tech companies in the world, is ending an exceptional year of growth and transformation fueled by a move into Connected Television (CTV), net-new initiatives aimed at creating a more responsible ecosystem, key strategic hires, numerous industry distinctions, and the acquisition of the company by Vista Equity Partners. The company's current position sets it up strongly for continued growth in 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fuel Cycle Named Best Company For Diversity By Comparably

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc. , the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced it has been recognized by the Comparably Awards as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Diversity for the second year in a row. This marks the ninth time since the start of 2020 that Fuel Cycle has been recognized by Comparably, including yesterday's announcement of Fuel Cycle as a Best Company for Women .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Alderman & Company® Announces Another M&A Transaction

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 16 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alderman & Company®, an investment bank exclusively focused on sell-side M&A for middle market aerospace and defense companies, today announced completion of another transaction. Today, Alderman & Company announced that it has facilitated the sale of its client, LCR Embedded Systems ("LCR") to JLL Partners and its affiliates.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. For Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MYMD) . If you are a shareholder of MyMD Pharmaceuticals,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

STEMTECH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW INVESTOR RELATIONS SECTION OF WEB SITE

MIRAMAR, FL, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation ("Stemtech") (OTC: GNTW), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that it has launched a new investor relations section of its web site. The company's updated investor relations site features easy access to key investor information, such as News and Media, Detailed Price Quote, Filings, and Price History, and can be found at www.stemtech.com.
MIRAMAR, FL
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
Variety

UTA Acquires MediaLink Advisory Firm to Bolster Marketing and Consultancy Operations

UTA has acquired management consulting firm MediaLink for $125 million in a deal designed to solidify the talent agency’s strength in business marketing and advisory operations. The pact with U.K. analytics firm Ascential calls for MediaLink to become a wholly owned entity of the agency. MediaLink will retain its name and management team, led by founder and CEO Michael Kassan, and operate as “a UTA company.” Kassan, who founded MediaLink in 2003, will become an agency partner. MediaLink’s 150-plus employees in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and London are set to make the move over to UTA. The existing UTA Marketing department...
BUSINESS
CBS Baltimore

Giant Food To Invest $50M In The Harbor Bank of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Giant Food announced on Wednesday that they are investing $50 million to support The Harbor Bank of Maryland, the state’s only black-owned and -managed commercial bank. The investment will increase the amount of loans the bank is able to give out. Through this investment, Giant and Harbor Bank aim to help underserved communities by bolstering local businesses, as well as technological and personal advancement. “We are pleased to support The Harbor Bank of Maryland with this investment to provide more financial opportunities for individual and small business bank customers in the Baltimore area,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food....
BALTIMORE, MD
channele2e.com

Microsoft Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: 2021 Partner Progress Report

Microsoft has released a Racial Equality Initiative progress report for 2021. The report points to multiple areas of progress on the partner front. Still, Microsoft shareholders ($MSFT) recently voted for more transparency at the company, in a bid to determine the effectiveness of Microsoft’s workplace sexual harassment policies. Some...
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

If companies want net-zero carbon offices, they need to focus on building materials

In 2020, the extraction, transport and manufacturing of materials for the building sector accounted for 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. If buildings are to make meaningful contributions to keeping global temperature rise to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels, limiting emissions from building materials is crucial. To achieve this objective, engineered versions of age-old building technologies, like wood, straw or bamboo, are critical. These bio-based building materials generally demand less energy in manufacturing and have the ability to capture and store carbon through photosynthesis. This is why experts in green building policy, climate science and architecture increasingly tout...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy