Whether you’re buying a gift for your girlfriend, fiancé, wife, mom, sister, aunt, neighbor, or gal pal, it can be difficult to find just the right gift for the special woman in your life. Of course, every woman has her own tastes, interests, and personality, and on the whole, most guys agree that shopping for women they love is no easy task. Should you go with a tried-and-true classic like flowers or chocolate, or will she think that shows no thought or creativity? Will buying a fitness or self-care-related gift be taken as a subtle hint she needs to improve her health? If you buy the wrong size of clothing will she question her body size and feel bad?

SHOPPING ・ 15 HOURS AGO