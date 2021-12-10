High School Huddle: Early standouts from the winter sports season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The fall sports season is in the past and it’s time to drop the puck and tip-off the winter sports season. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones break down the early standout performers from the first weeks of the season.

Episode highlights-

0:00-4:25- AJ and Carl share what it’s been like covering the first few weeks of a more “normal” winter sports season compared to last year.

4:25-10:55- The best teams we saw this week, East and Victor boys basketball

10:55-16:12- Our teams that deserve some more attention, Penfield boys basketball and Churchville-Chili hockey

16:12-22:06- Our games of the week, highlighting big hockey and girls basketball clashes

