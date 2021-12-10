ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where will this economy be in December 2022?

Inflation is the highest it's been since the Reagan years — and still climbing. If it's this high now, what what will December 2022 will be like?. Productivity drops can confirm other trends like rising wages and shortages of...

CNN

How millions of jobless Americans can afford to ditch work

New York (CNN Business) — One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up. Instead,...
marketplace.org

China could soon surpass U.S. in crucial emerging technologies, report warns

China could soon overtake the U.S. as the global leader when it comes to the most important technologies of the 21st century, according to a new report from Harvard’s Belfer Center. In order to prevent that, the U.S. would need to invest much more than it currently is in research and development of artificial intelligence, 5G, quantum information science, semiconductors, biotechnology and green energy, according to Graham Allison, one of the report’s authors and a professor of government at Harvard.
The Associated Press

Japan trade recovers as supply chain troubles ease

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s exports jumped 20% and imports rose at an even faster pace in November as disruptions to manufacturing supply chains eased. Preliminary trade data reported Thursday showed imports surging nearly 44% from a year earlier, pulling the country into a deficit, as surging oil prices pushed costs sharply higher.
Reuters

Central banking Thursday

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. The Fed is out of the way, having announced faster stimulus tapering, signalled three rate hikes for 2022 and upped inflation forecasts. And of the ten central bank meetings scheduled for Thursday, some will deliver rate hikes and most others are likely to flag some form of policy tightening ahead.
Reuters

German wages barely grew in 2021 despite skyrocketing inflation

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - German collectively agreed wages barely grew this year despite soaring inflation, data showed on Thursday, effectively leaving consumers with less money in their wallets, which could hurt future household spending in Europe's largest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said the negotiated wages of unionised employees...
MarketWatch

Dollar rises versus rivals after Fed speeds tapering process

The U.S. dollar strengthened versus major rivals Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, moved to accelerate the wind-down of its monthly bond purchases, putting them on track to finish by March. The move is also seen clearing the way for rate increases, with policy makers penciling in three hikes by the end of 2022, according to the so-called dot plot. The euro was down 0.2% versus the dollar at $1.1235, after trading around $1.1259 ahead of the policy announcement. The greenback traded at 114.19 Japanese yen, up 0.4% on the day and compared with 113.91 yen ahead of the statement. The British pound fetched $1.3203, down 0.2% onthe day and down from $1.3216 from earlier in the session.
marketplace.org

Where inflation may linger

Let’s suppose, for a moment, that the Federal Reserve succeeds in its goal of getting inflation under control. Does that mean prices for all of the different things we buy will fall back to — or close to — where they were before the current surge?. Well,...
marketplace.org

So what can the Fed actually do about inflation?

Most of them need a little time to slow the economy down. Oil supply may finally catch up with demand. But what about emissions?. There's a disconnect between the ongoing demand for fossil fuels and White House messaging about reaching net-zero emissions. Shopping for a new car is hard —...
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
dallassun.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
marketplace.org

How do Europe and the U.S. compare in their pandemic recoveries?

As Fed policymakers meet this week to try to chart a course through the murky waters of employment and inflation and omicron, it’s worth zooming out for the 60,000-foot view of the global economic recovery so far. Both the U.S. and Europe have recovered strongly from the initial shock...
marketplace.org

Reporting from December 2022: The jobs market remains strong

This Thursday was accompanied by an encouraging number: Just 184,000 first-time applicants for unemployment last week. There haven’t been that few since “Honky Tonk Women” and “Sugar Sugar” were at the top of the charts (since 1969). Things are looking good for the maintain-full-employment half of the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate. We get news on the other half — stable prices — on Friday, with the Consumer Price Index and core inflation rate for November.
