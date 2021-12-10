ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a Texas Chain Saw Massacre multiplayer game coming from Gun

By Jordan Devore
Destructoid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy first laugh of the night at The Game Awards 2021 happened in a pre-show segment when we got a teaser for a new Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game. Don’t get me wrong, there’s some potential in that idea, for sure...

www.destructoid.com

pushsquare.com

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Is Another Asymmetrical Horror Game

Ever since Dead by Daylight exploded in popularity, there have been a number of asymmetrical horror games. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is the latest attempt: a multiplayer title from Sumo Digital Nottingham inspired by the iconic 1974 movie. There’s no word on platforms just yet, but it’s probably safe to assume this will release on the PlayStation 5 – and potentially even the PS4 as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot 104.7

First Look: Meet the New ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface

There may not be a franchise in existence with a more complicated (or confusing) continuity than The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. There was an original chronology of four films, starting with the 1974 original by Tobe Hooper, then a reboot, then a prequel to the reboot. Then there was a direct sequel to the original Texas Chain Saw that ignored the previous sequels. (That was 2013’s Texas Chainsaw 3D.) Then there was another prequel (2017’s Leatherface) that supposedly predated all the previous movies.
MOVIES
FANGORIA

EXCLUSIVE: Kane Hodder Will Portray Leatherface in New TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE Game

The Game Awards revealed an exciting world premiere trailer for the upcoming The Texas Chain Saw Massacre from Gun Interactive, the folks who brought us the Friday the 13th game, and Sumo Nottingham. The game is described as "an asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience for PC and ninth-generation gaming consoles," and it will be based on the original 1974 film. That news alone set the internet abuzz, but wait... there's more! Kane Hodder is once again stepping into our digital nightmares to portray the iconic role of Leatherface. Hodder reprised his role as Jason Voorhees for Gun's Friday the 13th game and we can't wait to see how he embodies our favorite BBQ-loving, skin-wearing maniac.
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer: Guess Who's Back, Back Again...

I hope you've been keeping up your cardio, because Leatherface is back and so is his chainsaw. Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie. Though any effort to revive a classic horror franchise is generally met with a measure of skepticism, there are...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix’s Texas Chain Saw Massacre has release date and first look images

Entertainment Weekly have released the first images of Netflix’s new Texas Chain Saw Massacre movie and we have a release date of February 18, 2022. After rebooting Evil Dead in 2013 to the delight of horror fans, Fede Alvarez is producing this new take on the franchise that hasn’t seen much success since the original debuted in 1974, despite many sequels.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

The Saw Returns: Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel Trailer Has Been Unleashed

The day is finally here. After quite a bit of production drama and numerous delays, the upcoming Netflix sequel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre finally has a release date and an official trailer. The new film that picks up years after the original film is set to hit Netflix on February 18, 2022. This latest entry in the long running horror saga is a direct continuation of the original film and will basically do what Halloween and other franchises have done. The other sequels don't seem to exist in this timeline with all other incarnations of Leatherface being non-canon.
MOVIES
mp1st.com

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game Officially Announced With Creepy Trailer

It’s only the pre-show for The Game Awards 2021, and still there are tons of exciting trailers and announcements ahead, with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game officially announced with a first trailer. Check it out below. Not much else needed was said about The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game, save...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Friday the 13th developer announces Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Gun Interactive, developer of Friday the 13th: The Game, is making a game based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. UK-based Sumo Nottingham is also assisting. This take on the 1974 film will be an "asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience" for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A trailer was...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

Best Horror Multiplayer Games

Some of us love the spook. Whether it’s the spooky season or not, we continuously look for the thrill of terror. And what better way is there to scare ourselves than horror games. There are tons of horror games out there; from ones that spook you a little, to...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will terrify you all over again as a game

Gun Interactive and Sumo have decided that The Texas Chainsaw Massacre needs a new way to terrify people. So, the studio and publisher are making it into a game. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre game is based on the iconic 1974 horror film of the same name. It will be an asymmetrical horror experience that will have players take control of the chainsaw-wielding psycho and all the members of the family.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands shows off multiple celebrity roles at The Game Awards

The Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands TGA trailer is out, and it looks pretty much the same, but with some celebrity sheen for good measure. We get a lengthy look at Captain Valentine (described as a “washed-up low-rent space pirate who thinks of himself as a dashing rogue”), played by Andy Samberg, as well as a brief tease of Will Arnett’s Dragon Lord narrator/villain character. Frette (an office accounting bot) and Torque are also joining the fray. This game is going full celebrity, which is probably just how Randy Pitchford likes it.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Star Wars Eclipse is a High Republic action-adventure game from Quantic Dream

The cinematic trailer looks great, but there’s so much to prove. One of many CG teasers shown at the 2021 Game Awards had me hoping for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 — it’s only a matter of time! — but instead, it was all just a bunch of cool imagery building up to Star Wars Eclipse. That name won’t ring a bell yet, but the studio behind it sure will: this is a Quantic Dream production, for better or worse.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Everything shown and surprise-dropped at today’s Indie World Showcase

From Chicory to Omori, it was a pretty colorful cavalcade of games. Nintendo debuted a new Indie World Showcase this morning, spotlighting the independent games coming to the system this December and into the new year. It was a lineup that was filled with surprises, new footage, and of course, some surprise “available later today” announcements.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

The Game Awards 2021 Major Reveal: 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Online Game, 'Persona 4 Arena,' X More Game Titles Coming Soon

The Game Awards is known to be an annual gaming award show that gathers the attention of all gaming enthusiasts around the world. The Game Awards 2021 edition was broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 9. As expected by avid fans, major news in the gaming industry was announced, including new game announcements and world premiere trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Halo Infinite’s new multiplayer playlists — including Slayer — coming Tuesday

Halo Infinite will get four new multiplayer playlists Tuesday, according to developer 343 Industries. The developer launched Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode last month, but without a number of different playlists and modes that fans enjoyed in previous games. In December, 343 Industries said it would update the game to include these modes. The new modes — Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (or SWAT), Free-for-All, and Slayer — will be added to Halo Infinite on Tuesday, Dec. 14, alongside an update to the game’s battle pass system. Since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launch in November, the team’s made plenty of adjustments to that system, but it’s still tweaking things to get it right.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Trek to Yomi is easily one of my most anticipated games of 2022

The flash of steel. The fountain of claret. The winds of death. These and many other tropes of classic samurai cinema appear with wanton abundance in Trek to Yomi, the violent and stoic adventure title currently in the works at developer Flying Wild Hog. A new gameplay trailer, released by publisher Devolver Digital, gives us a look at the title in action.
VIDEO GAMES
country1037fm.com

Netflix’s New “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” Looks Horrifying

Growing up in Texas, there was a horror legend wrapped around a movie. As a grown-up, I finally got the story straight. First off, there’s not “true story” here. Tobe Hopper made what was essentially a “B” horror movie in 1974 and based it, partially off the exploits of serial killer, Ed Gein. The movie was “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Before the advent of home video, the only way you could see this was at “midnight movie” showings. Anyway, because it was set in Texas and looked so raw and real, it was accepted as truth. There have been several attempts at sequels and reboots since, but what Netflix has planned caught my eye this morning and honestly looks terrifying.
TV & VIDEOS

