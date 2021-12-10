There’s a Texas Chain Saw Massacre multiplayer game coming from Gun

The Game Awards revealed an exciting world premiere trailer for the upcoming The Texas Chain Saw Massacre from Gun Interactive, the folks who brought us the Friday the 13th game, and Sumo Nottingham. The game is described as "an asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience for PC and ninth-generation gaming consoles," and it will be based on the original 1974 film. That news alone set the internet abuzz, but wait... there's more! Kane Hodder is once again stepping into our digital nightmares to portray the iconic role of Leatherface. Hodder reprised his role as Jason Voorhees for Gun's Friday the 13th game and we can't wait to see how he embodies our favorite BBQ-loving, skin-wearing maniac.

