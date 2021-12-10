ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planet of Lana - An Off-Earth Odyssey - Reveal Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanet of Lana - An Off- Earth Odyssey is a...

www.ign.com

Popular Mechanics

What’s the Closest Planet to the Earth? Surprise, It’s Mercury

Common sense would say the answer is either Mars or Venus, our next door neighbors. Of the two, Venus comes closer to the Earth than any other planet and its orbit is closest to ours. But as an article in Physics Today points out, over half the time Venus is not the nearest planet; Mercury is.
ComicBook

The Matrix Awakens Teaser Trailer Revealed

It's a big day for fans of The Matrix, as a teaser has now been released for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience. The interactive tech demo will be released free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The official Unreal Engine Twitter account is teasing that the game will be "a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment." On the official website, there is a teaser and countdown clock for The Game Awards, and a full reveal is set to take place during the show. Until then, fans can pre-download both versions of the game.
IGN

Genshin Impact - Arataki Itto Character Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Genshin Impact for a look at the character, Arataki Itto. When the Arataki Gang is involved, even the most traditional repertoire may usher in a new twist. Although some in the audience have enjoyed such a surprise, it has caused quite the trouble for the Tenryou Commission. Let's see who will get the last laugh this time: Arataki Itto with his booming laughter, or the soldiers who are swift at maintaining law and order.
thexboxhub.com

New Planet of Lana trailer showcases thrilling chase & new desert environment

We already knew that Planet of Lana was looking beautiful, but the latest trailer which has dropped showcases that beauty brilliantly. It’s one you really won’t want to miss. Thunderful Publishing and the independent developer Wishfully Studios have released a new trailer for the highly anticipated cinematic puzzle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN

Godfall: Challenger Edition - Reveal Trailer

Check out the trailer for the Godfall: Challenger Edition. The Godfall: Challenger Edition immediately unlocks a maximum level Valorplate, spoils you with skill points, and equips you with a spread of deadly weapons. Challenge all three end-game modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials.
nichegamer.com

Evil West Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Focus Home Interactive have released an Evil West gameplay reveal trailer, revealing the first gameplay for Flying Wild Hog’s upcoming third-person shooter. Originally announced during last year’s The Game Awards, this Weird West shooter finally received a full gameplay reveal trailer during The Game Awards 2021. In the...
Game Informer Online

Check Out Planet Of Lana, An Upcoming Indie Game Featuring The Last Guardian's Composer

Planet of Lana, the debut project from developer Wishfully Studio received a new trailer tonight at The Game Awards. One of the most notable things about the game's appearance at tonight's show was the announcement of its composer: Takeshi Furukawa, the BAFTA Award-winning composer for The Last Guardian. We got a taste of his music as it played over the game's trailer, which shows a character riding atop some kind of robotic horse throughout a desert. As this happens, the character is chased by a group of rocket-powered, spider-like creates. The trailer ends with the character thrown from their horse, as small, cat-like creature paws at them.
IGN

Lost Recipes - Reveal Trailer

In Lost Recipes, cook using historically accurate cooking methods and recipes across various cultures and time. Watch the trailer for a look at gameplay that showcases recipes from Medieval China, Ancient Greece, and more. Lost Recipes, the VR cooking game, arrives in 2022 for Oculus.
NME

‘Aftermath’ trailer reveals the psychological thriller

Aftermath, by One O One Games the developers of Fury Roads Survivor has been announced today and the first trailer revealed. The Italian developer has shown their first teaser trailer today (December 2) for its story-driven psychological thriller based on a future Earth. Taking inspiration from its previous game The Suicide Of Rachel Foster, this latest title focuses on psychology and philosophy.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bibots - Reveal Trailer

Take a look at Bibots, the upcoming top-down shooter roguelite game with an emphasis on bullet hell action. Takaful planet has been invaded by dreadful creatures and monsters which sow its destruction. Play as Tayar, chosen by a Bibot to be the savior of this world on the brink of apocalypse. Become one of these mechanical creatures, customize your weapons, be brave and exterminate the threat of an evil mastermind. Bibots is headed to PC in Q2 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Propagation: Paradise Hotel - Reveal Trailer

Here's a creepy tease for Propagation: Paradise Hotel, an upcoming survival horror adventure game sequel to the 2020 zombie shooter, Propagation VR. Propagation: Paradise Hotel is coming in late 2022 with plans for the game to be available on all major VR platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
nichegamer.com

SYNCED: Off-Planet Companion Classes Trailer

Publisher Level Infinite and developer NExT Studios have shared a new SYNCED: Off-Planet companion classes trailer, showing off the various nano companion robots. Here’s a new SYNCED: Off-Planet companion classes trailer:. In case you missed it, you can find recent gameplay for the game here from Gamescom 2021. Here’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Expanse: A Telltale Series - Reveal Trailer

Watch the reveal trailer for the upcoming story-driven interactive game, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, which is set prior to the events of the sci-fi TV series, The Expanse. In The Expanse: A Telltale Series, take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the leader of a ragtag scavenging crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must work with a mix of big personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond the belt, and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis spaceship and its crew. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is expected to be released for PC and leading consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Afterimage - Steam Page Reveal Trailer

Get a look at gameplay, including combat and more, from Afterimage, the upcoming hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania that arrives on Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in late 2022. Explore Engardin, a mystical world created by a supreme deity full of beautiful sights and myriad secrets. Traverse over 15 hand-drawn environments ranging from towering volcanos to the ruins of an ancient metropolis. Guide Renee, an intrepid heroine, across a 25-30 hour adventure filled with mystery. But be wary, for as wondrous as the sights of Engardin are, corrupted creatures and dangerous foes abound.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nightingale Reveal Trailer

Check out the reveal trailer for Nightingale, a survival crafting game from developer Inflexion Games. Releasing in early access in 2022 on PC. Revealed at The Game Awards 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Forspoken trailer reveals release date

Square Enix has confirmed that Luminous Productions’ Forspoken will launch on May 24th, 2022. In addition to confirming the release date, the publisher shared a new trailer for the game that offers a closer look at the mysterious land of Athia and the miasma that plagues it and relentlessly corrupts everything it touches known as the Break. The trailer also introduces us to the evil sorceress, Tanta Prav, who is played by Pollyanna McIntosh from The Walking Dead.
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

Welcome to Earth, review: likeable Will Smith saves this odd wildlife series-cum-personal odyssey

There are many things in Welcome to Earth, National Geographic on Disney+’s new natural history series, which let you know this is a very American programme. It is presented by the actor Will Smith, and here he is narrating some underwater footage: “Seems like down in Fraggle Rock, anemones have to travel to survive. Just because those dudes look slower than a parked car, don’t mean they ain’t moving.”
TV SERIES
IGN

Star Trek Resurgence Reveal Trailer

Star Trek is boldly going where no other Star Trek has gone before; a narrative adventure game! Check out the trailer for Star Trek Resurgence, releasing in Spring 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - Cinematic World Premiere Trailer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök, arrives on March 10, 2022. Check out the announcement trailer. In this expansion, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom. The dwarven kingdom of Svartalfheim is crumbling, and amid the chaos, Odin's beloved son, Baldr, has been taken prisoner by the unkillable fire giant, Surtr. In Dawn of Ragnarök, players will be able to unleash new divine powers as they continue their legendary Viking saga by embarking on a desperate rescue quest through a mythological world of contrasts.
VIDEO GAMES

