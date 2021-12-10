Planet of Lana - An Off-Earth Odyssey - Reveal Trailer

Get a look at gameplay, including combat and more, from Afterimage, the upcoming hand-drawn 2D Metroidvania that arrives on Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in late 2022. Explore Engardin, a mystical world created by a supreme deity full of beautiful sights and myriad secrets. Traverse over 15 hand-drawn environments ranging from towering volcanos to the ruins of an ancient metropolis. Guide Renee, an intrepid heroine, across a 25-30 hour adventure filled with mystery. But be wary, for as wondrous as the sights of Engardin are, corrupted creatures and dangerous foes abound.
