Planet of Lana - An Off-Earth Odyssey - Reveal Trailer

Watch the reveal trailer for the upcoming story-driven interactive game, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, which is set prior to the events of the sci-fi TV series, The Expanse. In The Expanse: A Telltale Series, take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the leader of a ragtag scavenging crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must work with a mix of big personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond the belt, and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis spaceship and its crew. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is expected to be released for PC and leading consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO