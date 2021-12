Horizon Organic, which plans to stop taking milk from Northeast producers, has announced it will extend contracts by six months, giving farmers more time to find new markets. Last August, 89 organic farmers who sell their milk to Horizon — including 28 in Vermont — received a letter informing them that their contracts with the company would end on Aug. 31, 2022. With an already-flooded market, several producers have told VTDigger they wonder whether their farms will be able to survive the blow.

