NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of an attack on two students that sent a Staten Island high school into lockdown. Investigators are asking for help identifying the two suspects on the surveillance video. One is seen brandishing a handgun and used it to beat a teenage victim, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. School safety agents said the Dec. 6 incident at Susan E. Wagner High School is part of a troubling wave of violence plaguing New York City schools. According to police, two suspects assaulted two teenagers near a football field. They allegedly punched and struck a 16-year-old in the head...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO