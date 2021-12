Santa and Mrs. Claus to welcome guests downtown while riding aboard a vintage fire truck. MILWAUKEE (December 8, 2021) – Santa’s Christmas Cavalcade is set to make its way throughout Downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 12 and Friday, Dec. 17, departing from the parking lot of the Milwaukee Public Market at 5:15 p.m. This celebration features Santa and Mrs. Claus accompanied by jazzy holiday tunes sung by Milwaukee’s own Sarah Fierek riding atop the Historic Third Ward fire truck decked out for the holidays. Fierek will also debut her new Christmas song “Holiday Glow” during the spectacle. The holiday procession allows guests a glimpse of Santa and Mrs. Claus as it circles the lighted park displays of this year’s Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival presented by Johnson Financial Group.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO