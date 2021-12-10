ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WATCH: Extreme skydivers reach up to 300 miles an hour

kptv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSky Divers achieve speeds well over 300 miles per hour....

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skydivers#Sky Divers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy