The Year in Charts: Los Bukis, Grupo Firme & More Top Latin Tours of 2021

Pollstar has released its 2021 Year End Special Issue, including the Top 100 Worldwide Tours, Top 100 North American Tours, a bold prediction for 2022’s touring, and more. The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour — the group’s first without drummer Charlie Watts who died before launching — held the No. 1 position among the year’s highest-grossing Worldwide and North American tours ranking based on $115.5 million in sales from 516,624 tickets sold. The No Filter Tour’s 2021 grosses raises its overall box-office haul to $545 million from over 2.8 million tickets sold at 58 shows since the original tour launch in 2017, securing its historic stand among the highest-grossing tours of all time. Rounding out 2021’s Top 100 Worldwide Tours and Top 100 North American Tours are Harry Styles, which sold the most tickets for the 2021 calendar year at nearly 720,000, The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, Eagles, Dead & Company, Los Bukis, Guns N’ Roses, Dave Matthews Band, Phish, and Jonas Brothers.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO