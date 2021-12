When Ghostrunner came out last year, many players felt impressed by the game’s fast, reflex-intensive gameplay. Having said that, the campaign lasts around six to eight hours for the average player, and although the challenge makes that runtime feel more than warranted, some may want more content to sink their teeth into. Thankfully, developers One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks have these players covered, as they plan on releasing a hefty DLC expansion for Ghostrunner, titled Project_Hel, on January 27, 2022.

