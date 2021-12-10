Chargers focus on stringing wins together, not Giants' QB

On this episode, we preview the week 15 matchup of the Los Angeles Chargers vs the Kansas City Chiefs in Primetime on Thursday Night Football (#TNF). What are the keys to beating Patrick Mahomes? How can the Los Angeles Chargers beat KC at Sofi? Who are the key matchups? How impressive has Justin Herbert been? What defense is going to perform better? What is the secret to beating the Chiefs? Bold and game predictions. Chargers Offense vs Chiefs Defense, Chiefs Offense vs Chargers Defense. Andy Reid vs Brandon Staley, which Special Teams is poised to execute? How will covid affect this game? Rashawn Slater, Chris Jones, Derwin James, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Asante Samuel Jr, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Harmon, Clyde Edwards Helaire. Bold and final score game predictions. Late-breaking news on this fun and entertaining discussion of Chargers Unleashed. Don’t miss this chargers preview of the week fifteen matchup where we highlight Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers vs Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO