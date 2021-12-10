ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate passes, sends Biden bill paving way for debt limit hike

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed and sent to President Joe Biden the first of two bills needed to raise the federal government’s $28.9 trillion debt limit and avert an unprecedented default https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/what-happens-if-washington-falls-behind-its-bills-2021-12-03. The Senate voted 59-35 for the measure, with 10 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, backing...

Sen. Lindsey Graham Said Republicans Were 'Shot In The Back' Over McConnell's Debt-Limit Deal And Warned His Colleagues Of Trump's Fury

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on GOP congressional leaders, saying at a closed-door party lunch that they'd put Republicans in a position to get "shot in the back" over a deal with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling, The Hill reported. Congress is doing procedural jujitsu...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.’s Wolf, Dem governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation

'Without decisive action by the federal government this year to protect voters’ access to the ballot and ensure the integrity and transparency of our elections, the voices of Americans across the country, especially Americans of color, will be suppressed,' the governors wrote to Senate leaders. The post Pa.’s Wolf, Dem governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

US averts credit default with 11th-hour debt limit hike

US lawmakers voted to raise the federal debt limit on Wednesday, eliminating the threat of a disastrous credit default with just hours to spare ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury. The deeply divided Senate voted on Tuesday to raise the borrowing cap by $2.5 trillion and the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, followed suit in the early hours of the following morning -- staving off the next showdown until at least 2023. "No brinksmanship, no default on the debt, no risk of another recession: responsible governing has won on this exceedingly important issue," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor ahead of the votes. "The American people can breathe easy and rest assured there will not be a default."
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Congress to avert calamitous US debt default

The US Congress is expected to raise the federal debt limit on Tuesday, ending the threat of a calamitous credit default until after next year's midterm elections -- just one day ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury. The Senate will vote first and the House is expected follow suit later in the day, although the timing of action in both chambers remains somewhat fluid. "No brinksmanship, no default on the debt, no risk of another recession: responsible governing has won on this exceedingly important issue," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor. "The American people can breathe easy and rest assured there will not be a default."
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Senate will vote on raising U.S. debt limit on Tuesday, Schumer says

The Senate on Tuesday will vote to raise the U.S. debt limit, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. Last week, the Senate advanced a bill that was designed to allow Democrats to raise the debt limit without Republican votes. "The Senate will act tomorrow to prevent default," New York Democrat Schumer said in a speech. The Democratic-controlled House would also need to pass an increase in the government's borrowing limit, before it is sent to President Joe Biden for signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
