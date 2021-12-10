ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

911 service faltered in several Washington counties. Here is the latest on what happened

By Denver Pratt and
Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple counties across Washington state experienced a disruption in calling 911 on Thursday afternoon, according to state emergency officials. The Washington State Department of Emergency Management posted on Twitter shortly before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 that Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Thurston and Pierce counties were all experiencing outages...

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
City
Snohomish, WA
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
State
Washington State
County
Pierce County, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
Thurston County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#Seattle Police#State Emergency#Pio#Clallam#Kcso#King County Sheriff#Washington State Patrol#Jblm#Pierce County 911#Skagit County Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy