The Expanse - Season 6 - Open Discussion + Poll

By SpoilerTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 6 of The Expanse has started airing on Amazon. This post will be bumped during the season as...

IGN

The Expanse: Season 6 Exclusive Official Clip

The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict. Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer and what's left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise. The Expanse stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens reunite for the most epic season yet. The sixth and final season of The Expanse premieres on December 10 on Amazon Prime Video.
Escapist Magazine

In Its Final Season, The Expanse Contracts

This article contains light spoilers for the final season of The Expanse. In its final season, The Expanse feels a bit less… well, expansive. The Expanse is a sprawling and epic science fiction show, to the point that the most apt comparison is probably Game of Thrones. It features a large and diverse cast that is often scattered across the solar system. In the first season, the plot was driven by three factions: Earth, Mars, and the (Asteroid) Belt. At the end of the third season, the show’s canvas exploded as a strange alien device opened gate-ling rings to hundreds of other solar systems and so broadened the show’s scope even further.
thecinemaholic.com

The Expanse Season 7: Renewed or Cancelled?

Set in hundreds of years in the future, Amazon Prime Video’s sci-fi series ‘The Expanse’ follows the crew members of a Martian gunship named Rocinante, who get involved in the various power struggles that ensue in the Solar System. Based on the eponymous novel series by James S. A. Corey, the series progresses through the various conflicts that unfold between the superpowers that control the planets and the asteroid belts, with Rocinante in between.
TVShowsAce

‘The Expanse’: Season 6 Is A Welcome Return To Form

The Expanse is streaming on Amazon Prime. Fan excitement is through the roof to be joining the crew of the Rocinante one last time. Weaponized meteors strike the Earth. With so many plotlines completed, the focus is sure to be on the warring factions. Humanity is more dived than ever. Shohreh Aghdashloo plays Avasarala dealing with the Belter’s Free Navy attack on Earth. The crew is already deep into the fight in the Belt. What can be expected from the show’s final adventure into the ring-space? The first episode “Strange Dogs” positions everyone in precarious circumstances several months following the initial attack on Earth.
