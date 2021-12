Our names are Lea, Clarisse and Liza, and we are the co-directors of the 5-SURE on Foot program on campus, a student-led health and safety initiative that provides snacks and water and walks students home on the weekends. We are writing today out of concern for attitudes and behaviors toward alcohol on Stanford’s campus. As three people who work in alcohol safety, we witness parties on campus every single week. This quarter, we have watched unhealthy behaviors toward alcohol increase rapidly and frighteningly. We believe there are clear reasons for this increase, and we ask that the Stanford administration take the appropriate steps to address this alarming trend.

STANFORD, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO