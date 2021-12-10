SB Education Foundation awards over $100k in grants to local teachers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Education Foundation awarded 64 grants to Santa Barbara Unified District teachers on Thursday.

The grants, that total to $100,000, will help teachers meet the needs of their students.

Since 2018, the foundation has offered grants to Santa Barbara Unified teachers averaging between $250 to $5,000. The grants are to help promote innovative teaching and purchase classroom supplies.

For the past four years, the foundation have awarded over $375,000 to local teachers.

"The Teacher Grants committee is always amazed by the diverse requests from our teachers. They are constantly striving to provide students with new learning opportunities, experiences, and materials to strengthen the whole child," said Katie Szopa, the SBEF Programs Manager.

This year's grants will help purchase a wide variety of items including school gardens, physical education equipment for special education students, new speakers for the band room and a field trip to Santa Cruz Island.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation will host an awards presentation to celebrate the Teacher Grant recipients on January 5, 2022.

