ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

SB Education Foundation awards over $100k in grants to local teachers

By Julia Nguyen
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Education Foundation awarded 64 grants to Santa Barbara Unified District teachers on Thursday.

The grants, that total to $100,000, will help teachers meet the needs of their students.

Since 2018, the foundation has offered grants to Santa Barbara Unified teachers averaging between $250 to $5,000. The grants are to help promote innovative teaching and purchase classroom supplies.

For the past four years, the foundation have awarded over $375,000 to local teachers.

"The Teacher Grants committee is always amazed by the diverse requests from our teachers. They are constantly striving to provide students with new learning opportunities, experiences, and materials to strengthen the whole child," said Katie Szopa, the SBEF Programs Manager.

This year's grants will help purchase a wide variety of items including school gardens, physical education equipment for special education students, new speakers for the band room and a field trip to Santa Cruz Island.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation will host an awards presentation to celebrate the Teacher Grant recipients on January 5, 2022.

For more info on Santa Barbara Education Foundation, click here .

The post SB Education Foundation awards over $100k in grants to local teachers appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

New Santa Maria technical and agricultural school named after late high school superintendent

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District voted to name its newest high school campus the “Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center & Agricultural Farm” during a school board meeting on Tuesday night. The post New Santa Maria technical and agricultural school named after late high school superintendent appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Education
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Education
News Channel 3-12

Unity Holiday Celebration honors volunteers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-This December's star-studded Unity Holiday Celebration honored volunteers. Director of Operations Cynthia Hooper said, "It has been amazing. We were recognizing our volunteers this year. We realized last year when we didn't have them how valuable they are. So it is fantastic." They recognized longtime employees, too. The average employee hired by the late The post Unity Holiday Celebration honors volunteers appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Cruz Island#Physical Education#Charity#Sb Education Foundation#Sbef#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

OASIS Senior Center: Volunteers delivering packages for home-bound seniors during loneliest months of pandemic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While COVID-19 has made it a difficult year for many, a local senior center says it's been perhaps the most challenging for senior citizens. The OASIS Senior Center in Orcutt say they've worked hard to continue providing activities for seniors during the pandemic. But because many of its members felt afraid The post OASIS Senior Center: Volunteers delivering packages for home-bound seniors during loneliest months of pandemic appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy