'Arson recidivist' arrested after attempting to light 2 NYPD police cars on fire: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 49-year-old man was charged with arson on Thursday after he allegedly attempted to set two police cars on fire earlier this week, police said.

According to police, on Dec. 2 at around 10:10 p.m., Allen Watkins attempted to ignite two police cars on fire by placing a lit rag inside the gas cap in front of a Midtown NYPD facility on West 30th Street.

Cops said Watkins was arrested after being identified through video surveillance.

Described as an "arson recidivist," the NYPD said he was previously arrested in August for attempting to light marked police cars.

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

