Video Games

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Launches On March 17 For PS4, Switch, And PC

By George Yang
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt The Game Awards, Atlus announced that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a fighting game, is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on March 17, 2022. The game's plot takes place after the...

www.gamespot.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO GAMES

