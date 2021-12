London’s markets edged lower as a solid start across Europe took a downwards turn after the latest US jobs data came in well below targets.Traders were shaken after the latest November jobs report showed that 210,000 new jobs were added in November, falling short of estimates of 550,000.London was nevertheless better sheltered than its counterparts, as it benefited from solid performances for BP and Shell.The FTSE 100 closed 6.89 points, or 0.1%, lower, at 7,122.32 on Friday.Oliver Males, financials analyst at Spreadex, said: “European stocks started the day off well, and had highs of 0.94% (FTSE), 1.47% (Dax) and 1.13%...

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO