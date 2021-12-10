Randolph bests Madison - Boys hockey recap

It’s time for a fresh start for the Millville boys basketball program — in more ways than one. When the Thunderbolts open the 2021-22 season on Friday night against Cumberland, they not only will be doing so under a new head coach, but also on a new home floor. A second gymnasium has been added as part of an expansion at the school, and longtime assistant Mike LaTorre is looking forward to leading Millville onto the court for the first time as the man in charge.

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 40 MINUTES AGO