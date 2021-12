NuScale Power will forgo an IPO while hoping to raise millions of dollars by becoming publicly traded.A Tigard company that wants its small-scale nuclear reactors to be part of the global clean energy transition plans to go public. NuScale Power makes modular nuclear reactors that the company says can be combined to form carbon-free power plants. NuScale is working with a Utah-based regional utility to build the first such nuclear power plant in Idaho. The first module at that plant could be online by 2029. The company's plans to go public signal it's now looking to generate cash to scale up its operation. Editor's note: This story originally appeared on the website of Oregon Public Broadcasting, Pamplin Media Group's news partner. Find the full story on the OPB website. {loadposition sub-article-01}

TIGARD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO