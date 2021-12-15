Small Business, Big Impact: 5 Business Trends To Watch Out for in 2022

SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) have been creating ripples in the economy for the past ten years. However, a huge evident shift occurred in the last year and a half. What were once ripples have turned into waves, despite being overshadowed by large industries. Due to SMEs flourishing exponentially in the past year or two, several marketing and business trends started to arise. This is true especially in the SMS marketing and email marketing domain which has gained tremendous interest in the past 2-3 years due to its amazing ROI for SMEs. Now that people are reintegrating themselves into how things used to be, and with the added knowledge gained from operating online , these trends will be even more prominent in 2022.

The Continuing Merge of Economy and Community

The Global Pandemic has become the ultimate test of resourcefulness and adaptability. Many entrepreneurs started to recognize that there are innovative and creative ways to generate leads and access resources , and use tools within various local urban and rural communities.



This has led to a greater appreciation and a drive to bring more awareness into what these communities can offer. During the peak of the pandemic, a lot of rural communities actually expanded thanks to the contributions of SMEs based in more urban areas. As these communities continue to thrive, there will be an even more visible shift in the local economy. This will result in purpose and community-driven SMEs becoming more prominent and stable.



Apart from this, many entrepreneurs will soon expand to physical establishments. The pop-up store culture will be back to accommodate SMEs . This will benefit both the consumer and the entrepreneurs, as these provide a more innovative experience and open up more job opportunities , for both remote and on-site employees, respectively.

Professional representation of Your Business on Social Media

A professional representation of your personality on social media is through producing quality, audience-focused, source-verified and original content . The personal image in social platforms such as LinkedIn, Google My Business, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter is highly related to quality content . Realizing these criteria is only possible with the preliminary preparation process and the structures that provide them. First of all, you need to have a content plan that would provide you with useful material and convenience. You should be able to find the latest convenient articles on your interests and keep your social field fresh with incessant sources. There are some social media management tools to manage your social profiles in one place and easily. Social media management tools offer features to design, create and schedule your content ahead of time. One of the most effective tools are those that cater to social media growth , especially Instagram growth services . On one social media management dashboard, you can curate original content with practical add-on tools and share immediately or schedule it to be posted at the best time to reach your audience. You can also opt for live chat outsourcing to ensure that your audience gets the right answers to their questions.And, Twitter’s exponentially growing popularity draws additional attention from those looking for ways of using social media platforms to boost their brand identity and popularity. For sure, professional use of Twitter requires a professional approach. However, although Twitter Analytics gives some insights into your performance on Twitter, third-party software like Circleboom Twitter management tool provides much more comprehensive information and advantages for more profitable use. Before getting started to produce content suitable for your target audience, you need to create your Twitter circle in line with your goals. You should be fully aware of your audience habits and parameters like their gender statistics and language distribution of your friends and followers. Furthermore, micro tactics turn pretty essential to grasp the attention of your followers with suitable content. In this context, finding specific interests of your followers or knowing the best time to tweet to drive the most possible traffic by analyzing the Twitter activity of your followers becomes the must-have for a successful social media campaign.

Sustainability Takes Center Stage

In the course of the pandemic, consumers have become more health and environment- conscious about what they purchase and how they are purchased. These green consumers give so much importance to eco-friendly consumerism that they are actually willing to pay more for eco-friendly options. About 54% of these consumers take sustainability in consideration when choosing what to purchase. As a result, more sustainable options will be developed and promoted.



The shift to a more eco-friendly lifestyle will also highlight slow fashion SMEs and local grocery services which get supplies from fair trade and ethical sourcing. There will also be an increase in plant-based meat alternatives. In the past two years alone, the demand for this industry has increased by about 60% percent .



It is important to take note that the rise of e-commerce means more shipments and more inventory . A little can go a long way by creating sustainable packaging alternatives, or offering the option of recycling and repurposing of purchases. A lot of big industries have adapted the latter, so it will be highly likely that more SMEs will explore the option to do the same. For non-lifestyle businesses, digitizing services will help spread awareness on sustainability. Online courses and video on demands will no longer be a premium, but a standard. Another way to promote sustainability will be by keeping the remote work or work from home option available as this lessens CO2 emissions. For those that need to go to the office, a hybrid work schedule is also possible.

Authentic Marketing

With many businesses becoming more vocal about being purpose and community-driven, it is expected for marketing to give more significance to authenticity and consumer empathy.



Creating micro-content is one of the many trends that will highlight these two aspects. Micro-content has more reach compared to long form content, and it also gives entrepreneurs the chance to show creativity , inclusivity, and diversity. Consider adding user generated content like a product review or testimonial video to your marketing mix. With this kind of social media presence, the shared sentiments between entrepreneur and consumer will strengthen trust and support, both of which contribute to longevity and success. You can also share your micro-content using social media management tools to get most out of it.



Long-form still has its advantages though, especially when the purpose and intention of the business is put on the spotlight. Authentic marketing will go beyond just reaching the target audience , but also educating about the very reason why the business was established in the first place.

More Product and Course Collaborations

Small businesses connecting on social media has led to many collaborations being offered both online and offline. Instagram has even included a “ collab post” option for posts and reels that has, so far, benefited businesses from various scales.



In the coming year, collaborations will continue to have a wider, more global reach, because of these social media channels . This is why working with SMEs and startups has been more sustainable than ever given the direction these businesses are now going–and it’s only going to get better from here. These collaborations can come in the form of actual products, which can be promoted and sold through e-commerce websites like Shopify . Collaborations for online courses, seminars, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) events will also continue to create waves in the coming year, especially because of how entrepreneurs were able to unlock new target audience demographics.

Outsourcing services

With the growing popularity of remote work , and artificial intelligence , many businesses can effectively outsource functions they can't develop in-house. External analytics providers can often create business intelligence systems faster, leveraging expertise gained servicing tens of similar clients. Paying monthly or project fees can also allow small firms to concentrate their efforts only on their area of focus. That way, they can grow without incurring high development costs. Also, a careful vendor selection process can ensure long-lasting cooperation and consistently deliver better results than full-time hires. Online shopping is at its peak so ecommerce platforms always need to find better ways to service its partners and their customers. What better ways than to constantly improve its website responsiveness and customizability as well as its fleet management services.

Key Takeaways

The consumer mindset has shifted towards a more self-aware and mindful route all thanks to the rise of SMEs. Larger industries have also started to adapt this mindset when it comes to socials and marketing. It will not come as a surprise when these large-scale businesses and organizations start taking notice of and investing in these SMEs. 2022 will definitely highlight the importance of cooperation and integration over competition, further solidifying that small businesses are, indeed, the backbone of the economy.