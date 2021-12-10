ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Sheriff’s Officials Take Aim at Study That Says Agency Disproportionately Used Force Against Black Residents

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUyLA_0dItZeFg00
A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

Recent use-of-force incidents by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department personnel involved Black citizens 18% of the time, though the group makes up far less of the local population, according to a study released Thursday.

The period covered, through last year, showed the disparity even though the white demographic is nearly 10 times more dominant within the local population.

The analysis by the Yale University-based Center for Policing Equity, which evaluated field data recorded between 2016 and 2020, found that 18% of the sheriff’s department use-of-force incidents over the period were directed toward Black people, though they comprise just 4.9% of the region’s population.

The authors of the study made those findings using a statistical technique known as “regression analysis” to account for the influence of particular crime rates, poverty levels and percentages of Black residents in various neighborhoods.

By comparison, white residents, who made up 48% of the county population during the study period, were the subjects of 44% of the department’s use-of-force incidents. Hispanics, who comprise 35% of the area citizenry, were involved in 32% of such incidents, according to the study.

The report defines law enforcement use of force as incidents in which peace officers employ their body or an object in an encounter with a member of the public to compel compliance, or in a way that could cause pain, injury or death.

The Yale center took various use-of-force measures into account, from firearms – either pointed or discharged – to the use of electric stun guns, service dogs, chemical irritants and neck restraints and other so-called “holds.”

They also evaluated the use of beanbag and “pepper ball” guns, bodily “takedowns” and hand strikes and kicks.

The center’s statistical analysis showed that neighborhood crime rates, poverty and share of Black residents accounted for 48% of the frequency of use of force on the part of sheriff’s personnel over the period. More than half of the incidents though could not be explained due to those factors, according to the report.

In response to the findings, sheriff’s officials acknowledged that their use-of-force numbers as reflected in the study “may appear higher than other agencies in the national database,” but stated that they “believe this is because we have always been more proactive in reporting (such) incidents.”

By way of example, the agency asserted in a prepared statement that it reports as use of force the application of a “spit sock” – a mesh hood placed over a detainee’s head to reduce possible transmission of saliva or blood.

“We also report the pointing of a firearm or less-lethal weapon as force used,” the department stated. “This is often referred to as a `show of force’ by other agencies, while some agencies do not report it at all.”

Moreover, the Yale study “did not account for the complexities of a large agency,” according to sheriff’s officials.

“A police department is responsible for one city or community,” the department statement notes. “In contrast, the sheriff’s department is responsible for 4,200 square miles of unincorporated areas across the county, as well as nine contract cities.”

Sheriff’s officials additionally pointed out that the analysis includes data on use-of-force incidents at the seven county detention centers in the San Diego area, which the department oversees.

“The demographics of our jail population consists of individuals arrested by nearly two dozen agencies in the county, not strictly (those from) the jurisdictions we serve or those used for comparison data,” sheriff’s officials asserted.

The Yale center in June released a report that found distinct racial disparities in police contacts – including searches, traffic stops and arrests – over a recent five-year period in area partrolled by the San Diego Police Department.

– City News Service

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Man in Custody After Trying to Speed Through Port of Entry in San Ysidro

A man is in federal custody Monday after a failed attempt to enter the United States by speeding through the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The man allegedly tried to drive a vehicle from Mexico through U.S. Customs and Border Protection screening lanes “at a high rate of speed” and rear-ended another car around 9:45 p.m., said Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Poverty#Guns#Crime Rates#Yale#The Yale University#Hispanics
Times of San Diego

Man Found Dead Next to Disabled Car on SR-94 in Golden Hill

An unidentified man was found dead Wednesday alongside a broken-down car on state Route 94 in Golden Hill. A Freeway Service Patrol operator discovered the body lying face down on an ice plant-covered embankment next to a white Mazda Tribute parked on the shoulder of the eastbound side of the roadway east of 25th Street shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

City, County Open Facility for Homeless San Diegans with Substance Abuse

A Community Harm Reduction Team facility for unsheltered San Diego residents with substance abuse and mental illness issues opened Wednesday. “San Diegans can see it across our city — many of our unsheltered neighbors are very sick and in need of specialized help. It is a serious crisis,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “Our existing shelters aren’t appropriate for everyone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Suspect Arrested After Stealing Amazon Box Truck and Leading Police on Chase

A man is in custody Wednesday after leading San Diego Police on a chase in a stolen delivery truck that ended in a church parking lot near El Cajon. The 45-year-old suspect stopped an Amazon driver in a U-Haul box truck, removed the victim and stole the vehicle from the 3500 block of Ben Street in Clairmont Mesa around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the watch commander’s log.
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Times of San Diego

CHP Fighting Organized Retail Theft in Region

Authorities have arrested 27 suspected thieves and made 21 additional arrests during a weeklong siege against organized retail theft and highway violence, it was announced Tuesday. California Highway Patrol investigators with the Border Division’s Organized Crime Task Force (ORCTF) worked with 10 retail partners in San Diego and Orange counties...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy