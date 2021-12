A new variant of the COVID-19 virus, omicron, has been detected in all the states surrounding Vermont, but has not been reported in the Green Mountain State as of Dec. 14. On Monday, Burlington announced that omicron was not detected in samples from Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 through the city's wastewater treatment program — a method that the city has used to detect various strains of COVID-19 before people begin to show symptoms. The virus can be detected in people's stool about five to seven days before a person might get tested.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO