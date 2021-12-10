ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Boyfriend arrested, confesses to kidnapping, killing pregnant girlfriend

By Evelyn Romo
 6 days ago

Police have arrested a man who confessed to killing his pregnant girlfriend in Southwest Miami-Dade. Police said Xavier Johnson confessed to kidnapping and killing 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd. He has been charged with first-degree murder. He appeared before a judge on Thursday. “No bond...

