Mom Charged for Telling Daughter to Punch Opponent in High School Basketball Game

The wrestler known as both ‘Hannibal’ and ‘Blood Hunter’ has been banned from an independent professional wrestling promotion after he stabbed a referee multiple times in the head over the weekend. Devon Nicholson, 39, turned on the match official after losing a bout against his opponent. Nicholson pinned and choked the referee, Lando Deltoro, before stabbing him with a sharp object several times. Deltoro was hospitalized after the altercation, received multiple staples, and had surgery to repair a torn artery in his head, according to a GoFundMe set up in his name. The CEO of World Class Pro Wrestling, Jerry Bostic, denounced Nicholson on Sunday. “World Class, moving forward, will not be associated with Devon Nicholson… in any way, shape, form, or fashion,” he said in a video statement. “I cannot, will not, condone what happened last night. I didn’t see the actual incident. I didn’t see anything until I came out and Lando was laying on the ground and it was one of the most horrifying things I’ve ever seen.” Deltoro is recovering at home, according to a Sunday tweet from his account. “Yes lots of pain,” he wrote. “But I’ll live.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO