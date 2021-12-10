ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What Is a Derivative Security? Definition, Types & Examples

By TheStreet Staff
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCq4z_0dItZ16i00
The four main categories of derivatives are options, futures, forwards, and swaps.  Bernard Hermant via Unsplash; Canva

What Are Derivatives (and Why Are They Called That)?

A derivative is a contract that derives its value and risk from a particular security (like a stock or commodity)—hence the name derivative. Derivatives are sometimes called secondary securities because they only exist as a result of primary securities like stocks, bonds, and commodities. Some derivatives may also derive their value from interest rates, currencies, or entire indexes of securities.

Options contracts are one popular type of derivative security. They grant their owners the right to purchase or sell a security (usually a stock) for a specific price on or before a specific expiration date. Because the value of an options contract depends in part on the value of the underlying stock or security, an options contract is considered a derivative (or secondary) security.

Characteristics of Derivatives

Different types of derivatives have different features and characteristics, but there are a few things they all have in common:

  • They derive their value (and risk) from the price movement of an underlying asset or group of assets.
  • They are agreements (contracts) between two or more parties.
  • They expire or settle on a particular date.

The 4 Types of Derivative Securities

There are four main types of derivative financial instruments—options, futures, forwards, and swaps.

1. Options

Options are contracts that grant their owners the right (but not the obligation) to purchase or sell a specific security for a specific strike price on or before a specific expiration date. Put options give their owners the right to sell something, and call options give their owners the right to buy something.

The price an option buyer pays an option seller (sometimes referred to as an option writer) for an options contract is called a premium. An option’s premium depends on its strike price, the amount of time remaining until its expiry, and the volatility of the underlying asset.

Standardized options contracts can be traded on public exchanges like the NYSE and Nasdaq, or they can be traded between private parties on the over-the-counter (OTC) market. Different investors use options for different purposes, but they are most often used to hedge positions or speculate on future price movements of various securities.

3. Futures

A futures contract obligates its buyer to purchase—and its seller to sell—a specific quantity of a particular security (often a commodity like corn or crude oil) at a predetermined price (usually the current market value of the security) on a particular date in the future. In other words, futures contracts allow buyers and sellers to “lock in” the current price of an asset for a future date.

If an investor speculates that oil prices will rise over the next six months, they might buy a futures contract that obligates them to purchase X barrels of crude at today’s price six months from now. If the price of oil does go up, they can either sell the contract to another buyer for a higher premium or wait until the contract’s expiration and take possession of the barrels at the now-discounted price.

Like options, futures are typically used to hedge positions or speculate on price movement. While futures most often deal with commodities, contracts also exist for stock indexes, individual stocks, currencies, and bonds. Futures have standardized terms and trade on public exchanges.

2. Forwards

Forward contracts are similar to futures in that they are agreements between two parties to buy/sell a specific asset for a predetermined price on a specific date. They differ from futures, however, in that they are not standardized—the terms of each contract are negotiated and determined by the parties involved. For this reason, they are traded only on the over-the-counter market—not on public exchanges.

Additionally, while futures contracts settle daily and can be bought and resold by retail traders until expiration without taking delivery of the actual commodity, forward contracts only settle upon delivery. In other words, a forward contract buyer must actually take delivery of the asset in question (e.g., 10,000 pounds of corn). For this reason, forward contracts are popular with actual producers and users of physical assets.

4. Swaps

A swap is a customized derivative contract through which two parties agree to exchange the payments or cashflows from two assets at a set frequency for an agreed-upon period of time. These contracts are negotiated privately—usually between businesses and/or institutional investors as opposed to individuals—via the over-the-counter market.

One payment or cash flow is typically fixed, while the other varies depending on some factor—examples include interest rates, currency exchange rates, stock index values, and commodity prices. Fixed-vs-variable interest rate swaps and currency swaps are among the most popular types of swap contracts.

Similarities and Differences Between Different Derivative Securities

OptionsFuturesForwardsSwaps

Why Do Investors Trade Derivatives?

Businesses, institutions, and investors use derivative securities for wide variety of purposes. Hedging and speculation are probably the most common. Here are a few examples of how derivatives might be used in the real world:

  • A plant that uses crude oil in the production of plastics might purchase a forward contract to lock in the current price per barrel of to ensure that their supply won’t be disrupted if oil later jumps to a price that is too high for their production to be profitable.
  • An investor who believes a certain technology company’s stock will drop within the next six months because company’s new management team is likely to misuse its cash flow might write (sell) call options with a strike price equal to the tech ompany’s current market price that expire in six months. If the company’s stock price does drop by then, the contracts will expire worthless and the writer (seller) will pocket the contracts’ premiums.
  • A farming company that is unsure about future demand for corn might sell a futures contract for 50,000 ears of corn that expires in eight months to ensure that they will be able to sell their produce at its current value even if its value drops in the future due to decreased demand.
  • An investor who is bullish on alternative energy might buy call options for a solar power installation company with a strike price that is significantly higher than the company’s current spot price (market value). If the company’s stock price rises to or above this strike price, the investor can then resell the contracts for a higher premium or exercise them in order to take ownership of the underlying shares.

Where Are Derivatives Traded?

Where a particular type of derivative is traded depends on its nature. Some derivative securities are traded both on public exchanges and privately on the over-the-counter market, while others only trade on one or the other.

For example, standardized options are traded on public exchanges, while custom options are traded OTC. Futures, which are standardized, are traded on public exchanges, while forwards, which have custom terms, are trade privately OTC. Swaps are also traded OTC.

What Does Warren Buffet Think About Derivatives?

Famed investor Warren Buffet has described derivative securities as “financial weapons of mass destruction, carrying dangers that, while now latent, are potentially lethal.” While the derivatives market is more regulated than it once was, and Buffet himself occasionally trades derivatives through his company Berkshire Hathaway, he nevertheless referred to the asset class as “a potential time bomb in the system if you were to get a discontinuity or severe market stress" in 2016.

Comments / 0

Related
SmartAsset

Why It May Be Time to Turn to Value Investing

The era of easy money is coming to a close and value investing may be due for a comeback. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its plan to cool off red hot inflation by curtailing monthly bond purchases by March … Continue reading → The post Why It May Be Time to Turn to Value Investing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffet
TheStreet

What Is a Value Stock? Definition and Investing Strategy

A value stock is a stock whose current share price is trading below its intrinsic value—for whatever reason. The market perceives the stock’s fundamentals, such as its earnings, P/E ratio, and book value, as less solid than its peers and so is priced accordingly. Unlike growth stocks, value stocks tend to be older, more established companies whose shares are trading at bargain prices.
STOCKS
TheStreet

What Is Return on Assets? Definition, How to Calculate & FAQ

When investors analyze a company's financial performance, they turn to profitability ratios such as return on assets. Return on assets is a profitability ratio that’s helpful in determining a company’s ability to generate profits from its assets. Investors often compare it to return on equity, another ratio related to analyzing a company’s profitability. And like return on equity, return on assets is more useful in comparing companies within the same industry.
MARKETS
TheStreet

What Is Dividend Yield? Definition, Formula & Explanation

Dividend yield is the percentage of a company’s current stock price that they pay to their stockholders (per share) in dividends annually. In other words, it is the ratio of dividends paid to stock price. Because stock price serves as the divisor in this metric, and stock price changes constantly,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Derive#Derivatives Market#Options Options
TheStreet

Phocas Financial Issues First Quarter Investment Outlook For REIT Market

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phocas Financial Corporation ("Phocas"), an employee-owned registered investment adviser specializing in equity REIT and small-cap value equity investing, today issued its Q1 2022 REIT investment outlook and commentary. Phocas Financial Issues First Quarter Investment Outlook for REIT Market. Phocas manages some $900 million,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crypto Investors Briefly Became Trillionaires Yesterday

Cryptocurrency has a reputation for being a volatile investment, with big gains and losses sometimes taking place in a compact time frame. But even with that understanding, two of the biggest players in crypto recently posted gains that were, in fact, too good to be true. Both Coinbase Global Inc....
STOCKS
HackerNoon

What Is Conversational AI: Principles and Examples

Conversational artificial intelligence uses machine learning to speak to users in a natural and personalized way. The term carries some weight, but ultimately it comes down to the practical difference it can make for your business. The use of conversational AI allows you to manage large-scale conversations personalized and in real-time. Here are some proven high-performance use cases: lead generation bots can convert ten times more than static forms.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Bitcoin’s value has soared 4,900,000% over the past decade. Decentralized financial (DeFi) services are becoming increasingly popular with investors. Solana and Avalanche are the fourth- and fifth-largest DeFi ecosystems, respectively. Bitcoin made its debut in 2009, and first achieved a value of $1.00 in 2011. Since then, its price...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Avant Banking Launches Following Zero Financial Acquisition

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avant , a leading financial technology company that gives middle-income consumers access to the credit they deserve, announced today the initial launch of Avant Banking.* The debut of Avant Banking expands the company's financial product portfolio of personal loans, credit cards and auto refinance, and follows its acquisition of Zero Financial, Inc. and its digital banking app, Level, in April.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy