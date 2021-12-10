ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron Family Restaurant in Wisconsin embraces unfortunate turn of events with ‘corona’ T-shirts

By Devin Willems, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

WEST BEND, Wis. ( WFRV ) — If only the rules of first come, first serve applied to naming new variants of COVID-19, as one restaurant in Wisconsin now shares a name with the virus’s newest variant.

Omicron Family Restaurant says they offer something for everyone and include multiple choices in their cuisine, which includes American, Greek, Italian, and Mexican foods.

The restaurant is located in West Bend, which is about 40 miles north of Milwaukee.

How to pronounce omicron, the new COVID variant of concern

Omicron Family Restaurant, serving the community for over three decades , is currently open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The owner tells Nexstar’s WFRV that his father, Bill Tsiampas, and uncle, John Tsiampas, started the Omicron restaurant together and have been in the restaurant business for over 50 years. They both came to America when they were 14 years old.

(Omicron Family Restaurant)

People apparently come in and take pictures with the sign. The restaurant also ordered custom T-shirts to help embrace the correlation between the new variant and the restaurant’s name. The shirts will only be available at the Omicron Family Restaurant starting after December 13.

Shirts Omicron Family Restaurant is preparing to sell these T-shirts. (Omicron Family Restaurant)

There have been numerous COVID-19 variants, with Delta previously garnering the most attention. The newest variant: ‘Omicron’ was named after the fifteenth letter of the Greek alphabet. On the WHO’s tracking page, they have five variants listed:

  • Alpha
  • Beta
  • Gamma
  • Delta
  • Omicron

Now, why did they skip from Delta to Omicron? The New York Times says some of the letters were skipped for various reasons. ‘Nu’ was reportedly too easily confounded with ‘New’.

More information on the restaurant can be found on their website .

#Corona#Mexican Foods#Food Drink#Omicron Family Restaurant#Wfrv#American#Greek#Italian#Covid#Nexstar#The New York Times
