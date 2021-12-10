Sam Farber: These Last 3 Games Have Been Eye-Opening for the Hornets

The Hornets Radio Play-By-Play voice Sam Farber joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of the Clubhouse to discuss the Hornets battling hard without 5 rotation players, and how Friday’s game might be the most important of the year.

Sam started by looking back on the pair of losses to the 76er’s this week as he said these 2 games have been eye-opening in one sense to how much depth and young talent they have to hang in with a team like the Philadelphia 76ers without 5 players, but it also showed you how much you need those 5 players as well if you want to make the playoffs. Sam also reacted to the big storyline from last night which was the incessant trips to the free-throw line that Joel Embiid received specifically in the 3rd quarter as Sam said while he thought it was a little too much you also have to point out that the Hornets did themselves no favors by turning it over 19 times.

Kyle then asked Sam about the idea of the Hornets making a play for either Myles Turner or Domantis Sabonis in a trade as Sam expressed to Kyle:

“Charlotte’s not there yet. The door is just opening right now and you just don’t want to do something that risks the long-term trajectory of this franchise right now.”

But on the contrary, Sam does point out that Mitch Kupchak has been known to fleece GM’s for the better part of 20 years so we shouldn’t count anything with Mitch.

The conversation ended by looking ahead as Sam stated that Friday’s game against the Kings could be the most important game of the year for the Hornets as getting a win on Friday could give the squad a much-needed confidence booster before they go on a long, grueling road trip out west.