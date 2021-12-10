ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-10 03:54:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cass The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Cass County in southwestern Iowa * Until 500 PM CST. * At 437 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located near Macedonia, or 21 miles southwest of Atlantic, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Griswold around 445 PM CST. Atlantic around 455 PM CST. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 50 and 73. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
CASS COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Adair, Boone, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adair; Boone; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Greene County in west central Iowa Central Guthrie County in west central Iowa Southwestern Boone County in central Iowa Northwestern Dallas County in central Iowa Northwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa * Until 600 PM CST. * At 518 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located 7 miles northwest of Guthrie Center, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Greene, central Guthrie, southwestern Boone, northwestern Dallas and northwestern Adair Counties, including the following locations... Dawson, Rippey, Perry Municipal Airport, Grand Junction, Yale, Beaver, Berkley, Jamaica, Springbrook State Park and Lakin Slough Game Management Area. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Boone, Calhoun, Greene, Hamilton, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:38:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 18:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boone; Calhoun; Greene; Hamilton; Webster The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Greene County in west central Iowa Webster County in central Iowa Southeastern Calhoun County in west central Iowa Northwestern Boone County in central Iowa Southwestern Hamilton County in central Iowa * Until 615 PM CST. * At 538 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located 2 miles west of Jefferson, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Gowrie around 550 PM CST. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BOONE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:31:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Southeastern Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Northwestern Ida County in west central Iowa * Until 500 PM CST. * At 430 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over Smithland, or 23 miles west of Ida Grove, moving north at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Anthon around 440 PM CST. Correctionville around 445 PM CST. Pierson and Cushing around 450 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Oto. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
IDA COUNTY, IA
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northwestern and west central Iowa...northeastern Nebraska...and southeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CST FOR WESTERN WOODBURY...SOUTHWESTERN PLYMOUTH...DAKOTA...DIXON AND SOUTHERN UNION COUNTIES At 343 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wayne to near Pender to near Uehling, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Allen around 355 PM CST. Homer and Martinsburg around 400 PM CST. Sioux City metro and Salix around 405 PM CST. Elk Point, Jefferson and Ponca State Park around 410 PM CST. Lawton around 415 PM CST. Moville and Hornick around 420 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bronson and Waterbury. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Outagamie; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Waushara, Calumet, Winnebago, Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central Wisconsin. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Waushara; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR EASTERN WOOD...PORTAGE...LINCOLN...MARATHON...WESTERN WAUSHARA AND WESTERN LANGLADE COUNTIES At 1010 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of New Wood Wildlife Area to 7 miles northwest of Wausau to 7 miles northeast of Wisconsin Rapids to 6 miles south of New Rome to near Wisconsin Dells, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Wausau, Merrill, Rib Mountain, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp and Council Grounds State Park around 1015 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Whiting, Stevens Point, Gilbert, Dutch Corners, Harrison, Bevent, Parrish, Amherst, Wautoma and Veterans Memorial County Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lancaster, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:23:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lancaster; Seward The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska East central Seward County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 400 PM CST. * At 322 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pleasant Dale, or 9 miles west of Lincoln, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lancaster and east central Seward Counties, including the following locations... Branched Oak State Recreation Area, Malcolm, Raymond, Conestoga State Recreation Area and Pawnee State Recreation Area. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
#Blizzard Warning#Alaska Peninsula#Extreme Weather#Bristol Bay#Target Area
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Marathon, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 21:45:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central Wisconsin. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Lincoln; Marathon; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN WOOD...PORTAGE...LINCOLN...EASTERN MARATHON WESTERN WAUSHARA AND WESTERN LANGLADE COUNTIES At 1023 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Gilbert to near Dutch Corners to 7 miles east of Mosinee to near Lake Wazeecha to 6 miles west of Westfield, moving northeast at 70 mph. A 69 mph wind gust was reported at the airport in Wisconsin Rapids. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Weston, Tomahawk, Harrison and Dutch Corners around 1030 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Stevens Point, Wautoma, Parrish, Plainfield, Antigo, Bevent and Veterans Memorial County Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 09:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving through dense fog this morning, slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. During high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Buffalo; Clark; Jackson; Taylor; Trempealeau DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Trempealeau, Buffalo, Jackson, Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon CST today. For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions this morning due to low visibility. Damaging winds tonight will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected which could mean the loss of home heating, possibly for a prolonged period of time. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Empty semi-trailers will run the risk of being blown over.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 19:53:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wabasha; Winona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR WESTERN WINONA...OLMSTED...SOUTHWESTERN WABASHA...DODGE AND FILLMORE COUNTIES At 739 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mantorville to 6 miles northwest of Wykoff to 6 miles southwest of Harmony, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Chatfield, St. Charles, Pine Island, Eyota, Oronoco, Dover, Lanesboro, Plainview, Rushford and Altura. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 246. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Buffalo, Hall, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 13:45:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Buffalo; Hall; Howard The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Buffalo County in south central Nebraska Southwestern Howard County in central Nebraska Western Hall County in south central Nebraska * Until 200 PM CST. * At 145 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Shelton, or 18 miles west of Grand Island, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cairo around 155 PM CST. Dannebrog around 200 PM CST. This includes Interstate 80 near mile marker 294. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Geary, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:59:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY STRONG SOUTHERLY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, AND 058 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, and 058. * WIND...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 90 mph expected. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 20:56:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Heaviest amounts from New Stuyahok west to Togiak. * WHERE..Bristol Bay. * WHEN...Through noon AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow around the western capes will reduce visibilities to one quarter mile at times this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:51:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Ottawa; Republic; Washington HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds sustained at 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 90 mph. * WHERE...Republic, Washington, Cloud, Clay, Ottawa and Dickinson Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles..
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 20:56:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Heaviest amounts from New Stuyahok west to Togiak. * WHERE..Bristol Bay. * WHEN...Through noon AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow around the western capes will reduce visibilities to one quarter mile at times this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Wind chills to 65 below. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 50 mph are causing whiteout conditions in blowing snow at Point Lay, that will spread to Wainwright late tonight. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 65 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Conditions will improve Thursday night as winds decrease. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-16 03:21:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches * WHERE..Bristol Bay. * WHEN...Through noon AKST Today. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will taper off from west to east this morning with the higher accumulations expected from New Stuyahok to Iliamna.
ENVIRONMENT

