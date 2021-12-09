ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patricia “Patty” A. Dibble, 75, of Winthrop

Cover picture for the articleWINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Patricia “Patty” A. Dibble, 75, was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her home. She was born to the late Charles and Eileen (Jackson) McCarthy on January 16, 1946. She graduated valedictorian...

