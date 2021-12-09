Amazon Planning Daily Sports Shows

Amazon’s Echo Show 15 ($249.99) is the company's largest and most unique smart display yet: It resembles a picture frame and hangs on the wall like one, while its widgets and face-detection capabilities make it a useful information hub for every member of your household. That said, its audio and camera quality are disappointing, widgets are currently very limited, and both widgets and face detection will be rolled out onto other Echo Show devices. Unless you specifically need a smart display to hang on your wall, Amazon's other Echo Shows might serve you better. For example, the $129.99 Echo Show 8 costs half as much as the Echo Show 15 and offers superior speakers. And for $249.99, the Echo Show 10 is the best model for video calls thanks to a motorized base that allow its cameras to follow you around the room.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO