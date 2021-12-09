ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Planning Daily Sports Shows

Cover picture for the articleAmazon’s evolution into a major player in sports media is beginning to take shape as the tech giant eyes studio shows that could potentially compete with the daily lineups at ESPN and FS1. Amazon has been in talks with Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row to develop the shows,...

frontofficesports.com

Nike Evaluating $1B in Media Spending

Nike is reportedly conducting a full review of its media accounts, inviting a host of major ad and media agencies to compete for their portion of around $1 billion. The process, which Nike hasn’t conducted at this scale in more than 10 years, is only just beginning and is expected to run until spring.
UEFA
frontofficesports.com

Nike, Adidas Box Out Virtual Territory

The next battle for sneaker brand placement is taking place inside the metaverse. Both Nike and Adidas have established digital properties and key partnerships as they look to establish a presence in popular virtual environments. Nike took steps to vertically integrate its production of NFTs and other digital goods on...
CHICAGO, IL
Awful Announcing

Amazon reportedly looking to develop daily sports studio shows, perhaps starting with morning program

As Amazon makes more of a push into sports, adding live events to documentaries, the streaming outlet is looking to create a daily platform for its sports programming. According to the New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand, Amazon is in the process of developing studio sports shows with the intention of creating a daily lineup. And the company is talking to an established producer of such programming to produce those shows, aiming to launch with a morning program.
UEFA
frontofficesports.com

U.N.: Illegal Sports Betting Reaches $1.7T Annually

The legal sports betting industry is on the rise, but according to a United Nations report from last week, it pales in comparison to the illegal market. The report, from the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime, estimates that global illegal sports bets total up to $1.7 trillion each year and are often used by organized crime groups for money laundering.
NFL
frontofficesports.com

Nike Seeks to Block Imports of Adidas Knit Shoes

Nike is asking the International Trade Commission to block imports of an Adidas shoe that allegedly copies technology in the Nike shoes worn by stars like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Oregon-based company claims that 49 shoe designs by Adidas use its Flyknit technology, which infringes six patents that...
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

Amazon Echo Show 15 Review

Amazon’s Echo Show 15 ($249.99) is the company's largest and most unique smart display yet: It resembles a picture frame and hangs on the wall like one, while its widgets and face-detection capabilities make it a useful information hub for every member of your household. That said, its audio and camera quality are disappointing, widgets are currently very limited, and both widgets and face detection will be rolled out onto other Echo Show devices. Unless you specifically need a smart display to hang on your wall, Amazon's other Echo Shows might serve you better. For example, the $129.99 Echo Show 8 costs half as much as the Echo Show 15 and offers superior speakers. And for $249.99, the Echo Show 10 is the best model for video calls thanks to a motorized base that allow its cameras to follow you around the room.
ELECTRONICS
thedrive

Get a Jump on the Holidays With Hot Daily Deals at Amazon and Beyond

Big deals today on jacks, OBD scanners and even smart TVs. The holiday season is already upon us, and we're all scrambling to find the best gifts we can for that special someone. Maybe the Black Friday blowouts didn't have what you were looking for, maybe the bills happened to come out at the worst possible time, maybe you did buy all the gifts you need for others and it's time to spoil yourself a little. Regardless of the specifics, you're covered.
ELECTRONICS
fox40jackson.com

Michele Tafoya’s NBC role changing after Kaepernick remarks on ‘The View’: report

Michele Tafoya will no longer be the sideline reporter for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” after this season, according to a report. NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl in February is expected to be her final appearance on the sideline for the network, the New York Post reported. Her role afterward remained unclear.
NFL
Sportico

NBC Hops on the Spring Football Express With Three-Year USFL Deal

The Fox-backed USFL has landed another broadcast partner in advance of its spring 2022 relaunch, as NBC Sports has signed a deal to carry 21 of the league’s Saturday and Sunday games. The inaugural package will include 17 linear TV games, including eight airings on the flagship NBC broadcast network and nine outings on the revamped USA Network. The four remaining matchups will stream on Peacock. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although insiders close to the action say NBC has committed to a three-year pact with the USFL. Unlike previous spring-football startups that made their way to the airwaves via...
NFL
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Deadline

‘Get Back’ And Movie Releases Boosted Disney+ Viewing 20% In November, Nielsen Says

Viewing of Disney+ in the U.S. jumped 20% in November compared with October, according to Nielsen, as Thanksgiving time off coincided with the release of marquee programming. The number was included in Nielsen’s monthly assessment of viewing across TV and streaming, The Gauge (see graphic below). The report does not include raw numbers, but reveals some noteworthy percentages and overall trends. Broadcast TV fell one percentage point compared with October in terms of overall share, accounting for 27% of total viewing time, compared with 28% for streaming and 37% for cable. (The remaining 7%, classified as “other,” includes activities like DVR playback...
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

Source: NHL reintroducing enhanced COVID-19 restrictions

(AP) — With the number of coronavirus cases and game postponements climbing, the NHL is reintroducing enhanced COVID-19 protocols that include daily testing and restrictions in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and staff. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through at least Jan. 7, a person […]
NHL
frontofficesports.com

Congress Demands NFL Share Information on WFT Probe

Members of Congress are calling on the NFL to produce all documents and evidence related to Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder’s alleged interference into an investigation of the team’s workplace culture. On Tuesday, the Washington Post published a lengthy report detailing Snyder’s attempts to obstruct the investigation...
NFL

