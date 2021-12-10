ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Here are all the changes Instagram promised Congress it would make

By Colleen Hagerty
Popular Science
Popular Science
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13oUi1_0dItW3Tr00 Adam Mosseri appearing before the Senate subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security. US Senate Comittee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri is the latest tech executive to face Congress , and address concerns from the Senate subcommittee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Wednesday about the platform’s impact on young people. But while Mosseri opened his testimony by saying Instagram can be “a force for good” for teen users, his defense was met with skepticism and frustration from a bipartisan panel that has heard from multiple social media leaders from companies including YouTube and TikTok in recent months.

“This is now the fourth time in the past two years that we have spoken with someone from Meta and I feel like the conversation repeats itself ad nauseam,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), referring to Instagram’s parent company, formerly known as Facebook.

Much of the recent attention on Meta has been in response to leaks from former Facebook employee France Haugen, who also took a turn testifying in October. Among the internal documents she shared were studies on children and teens, including research that found Instagram to have a negative effect on the self-esteem of young girls (Meta has pushed back on the characterization of these papers, saying the research was been taken out of context and had been designed to “inform internal conversations” about improving Instagram).

[Related: Congress is coming for big tech—here’s how and why ]

Instagram has made a number of changes since, perhaps most notably putting plans for a controversial “Instagram Kids” service for users under 13 on pause . The day before the hearing, Mosseri posted a company blog announcing additional features geared towards preserving the privacy, safety, and mental health of younger users. For example, one youth-centric feature sends a “Take a Break” notification after a certain amount of time spent scrolling and “nudges” users if they are “dwelling on one topic” for a while. Other related features are aimed at adults, providing them with parental control and education options. Additional safeguards will now limit the ability for adults to contact underage users. And, during the hearing, Mosseri said Instagram is considering giving individuals an option to see posts in their feed chronologically rather than in the order currently devised by the algorithm. He further elaborated  on this through a tweet.

These changes did little to appease the Congressional panel, though. Multiple members said their staff created fake teen accounts ahead of the hearing which still revealed issues with the content and protections provided to this demographic. For example, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) said after following a female celebrity, his team’s account was recommended plastic surgery and other body-conscious content. Senator Blackburn flagged that the fake account her staff set up as a 15-year-old girl defaulted to public, despite Instagram’s assurances—including in Mosseri’s opening statement—that accounts for users under 16 would automatically be set to private. (Mosseri said this policy had not yet been extended to profiles created on web browsers and would be addressed).

[Related: The Facebook whistleblower’s Congressional hearing was a ‘big tobacco moment’ for tech ]

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-VA) also created a dummy account that led him to pro-eating disorder content. In his questioning, Blumenthal asked Mosseri to quash plans for “Instagram for Kids” rather than leaving them on “pause,” but Mosseri would not commit to making that shift. Mosseri also pushed back on allegations that Instagram is “addictive” and argued that the concerns raised were not just specific to his company, instead framing them as part of an industry-wide challenge.

“The reality is that keeping young people safe online is not just about one company,” Mosseri said in his testimony, introducing the idea of an “industry body” that can determine best practices for youth safety.

“This body should receive input from civil society, parents, and regulators to create standards that are high and protections that are universal,” he added. “And I believe that companies like ours should have to adhere to these standards to earn some of our Section 230 protections.”

However, that idea failed to impress members of Congress, with Senator Blumenthal ending the hearing by saying there is no longer enough “trust” to rely on the company self-policing.

“I think you will sense on this committee a pretty strong determination to do something well-beyond what you’ve indicated you have in mind,” Blumenthal said, noting that the officials would “continue the effort” to develop new legislation in response to their concerns, as well.

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Head of Instagram speaks to Congress about keeping teens safe online

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, stood in front of congress on December 9 to discuss what's being done to keep teens and children safe online. His hearing involved statements from congressmen such as "Self policing based on trust is no longer a viable solution," and,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
droid-life.com

Instagram, In Chronological Order, is Making a Return

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. I haven’t been on Instagram too much lately, but if the photo-sharing app sticks to its announced plan, I could see myself giving it a look. According to a tweet from Instagram’s comms team, the app is going to bring back the chronological feed option in early 2022, as a way of letting users choose what they see and how they see it. I know, a totally novel concept.
INTERNET
The Next Web

What we learned from Instagram head’s Congress testimony

Adam Mosseri, who took over Instagram in 2018, appeared in front of Congress for the first time last night. The company came under major scrutiny after a series of reports from the Wall Street Journal published earlier this year highlighted the firm’s negligence toward teen mental health. Ex-Meta employee...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Marsha Blackburn
UPI News

Instagram head Adam Mosseri grilled by Congress on efforts to protect children

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Senate lawmakers on Wednesday pressed Instagram head Adam Mosseri about the social network's failure to ensure children's safety on the platform. Mosseri, in his first testimony before Congress, responded to lawmakers' concerns by calling for the creation of an industry body to govern social media networks. Members of the Senate subcommittee on consumer protection, product safety and data security were dissatisfied with his vision and called for more direct regulation of the company.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Austin

Instagram announces changes ahead of Senate hearing

WASHINGTON (TND) — Instagram announced early Tuesday it will create safeguards for parents and young users of the app, ahead of an expected grilling from Senate lawmakers who accuse the app of creating “addiction-like behaviors” in kids. On Wednesday, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronological Order#Us Senate#Us Senate Comittee#Commerce#Transportation#Tiktok
Axios

Instagram's boss faces Congress' questions on harm to teens

The head of Instagram will find himself in Congress' crosshairs for the first time Wednesday in the one area lawmakers have shown they are willing to pass tech regulations — protecting youngsters online. Why it matters: Republicans and Democrats have found common ground in grilling tech companies on how...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theworkathomewoman.com

How to Make Money on Instagram

Instagram has evolved into one of the most powerful social media platforms on the internet. According to Instagram’s page for businesses, 9 out of 10 users follow one or more brands on the platform, which means it’s an excellent place for businesses to connect with potential buyers. But you don’t...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Data Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom'

Elon Musk and his eligible children are vaccinated against COVID-19. But Musk told Time he's against vaccine mandates: "People do risky things all the time," he said. Musk previously expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine and resisted shelter-in-place measures. After downplaying the coronavirus and expressing skepticism about vaccines, Tesla and...
INDUSTRY
Popular Science

Popular Science

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy