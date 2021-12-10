Pitt's Jordan Addison receives 2021 Biletnikoff Award

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) One of the most prestigious awards in all of College Football has been handed out to a Pitt Panther, and this one isn’t for Kenny Pickett.

Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison was awarded the 2021 Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in the nation.

Addison was named as the award winner during the NCAA College Football Awards on Thursday night.

Addison has become the third Pitt receiver to ever be given the award, behind Antonio Bryant in 2000 and Larry Fitzgerald in 2003.

All three of them were sophomores when given the award.

Addison picked up 93 receptions for 1,479 yards and a national-best 17 touchdowns.