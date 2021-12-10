ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt's Jordan Addison receives 2021 Biletnikoff Award

By Nick Horwat
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzJsK_0dItVsw600

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) One of the most prestigious awards in all of College Football has been handed out to a Pitt Panther, and this one isn’t for Kenny Pickett.

Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison was awarded the 2021 Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in the nation.

Addison was named as the award winner during the NCAA College Football Awards on Thursday night.

Addison has become the third Pitt receiver to ever be given the award, behind Antonio Bryant in 2000 and Larry Fitzgerald in 2003.

All three of them were sophomores when given the award.

Addison picked up 93 receptions for 1,479 yards and a national-best 17 touchdowns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
93.7 The Fan

Steelers & Titans Injury news

First day of practice for the Steelers matchup with Tennessee, here is the injury report, plus Mike Vrabel on Roethlisberger & start in Pittsburgh
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers#Pitt Fb#Wru#Biletnikoff Award#Larryfitzgerald 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy