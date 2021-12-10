Revival Of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Company’ Opens On Broadway

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay interviewed Ansel Elgort, Mike Faist and David Alvarez about the new “West Side Story” movie. They revealed their favorite moments from filming and opened up about getting support from the late Stephen Sondheim. “West Side Story” hits theaters December 10.
In early March of 1971, Stephen Sondheim, then forty years old, strode into the lounge area of Boston’s Colonial Theatre carrying a stack of fresh manuscript pages for a brand new song. His new musical, “Follies”—about a gaggle of berouged, aging vaudevillians who reunite for one night at the decrepit theatre they once shimmied in—was about halfway through its out-of-town tryout, and the second act was not quite congealing. The actress Yvonne De Carlo, who was then pushing fifty, played the role of Carlotta Campion, a former showgirl who had a brief, blazing Hollywood career followed by a decade or so of disappointments and dead ends. De Carlo was a biggish name in her own right, having had her own marquee period in the movies—she was a go-to “temptress” in the nineteen-forties and fifties, starring in “Salome, Where She Danced,” “Song of Scheherazade,” and “The Ten Commandments,” in which she played Moses’ slinky wife Sephora. But she was also a semi-has-been, in that she had downshifted from voluptuous-vamp movie roles to television cheese, playing the macabre matriarch on CBS’s “The Munsters.” She was the perfect fit for Carlotta, a small side character in “Follies” whose main function is to serve as a beacon of showbiz longevity. What she did not have was the perfect song.
There’s a newly resonant Easter egg near the end of the movie Tick, Tick . . . Boom! The semi-autobiographical musical, adapted from a show by Rent composer Jonathan Larson and released on Netflix in November, follows Larson as the up-and-coming composer and lyricist attempts to bring a production to Broadway. In the movie, as was the case in real life, his idol is Stephen Sondheim, who is convincingly played by Bradley Whitford.
On November 26, 2021, Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91. With a career spanning several decades on and off Broadway, Sondheim was considered a titan of American musical theater. On this episode of 1010 WINS In Depth, we remember him.
Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021).Image via NYT News at YouTube. The recent death of composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim (at age 91) recalls the influence that Bucks County had on his phenomenal theatrical career. Bruce Weber, for The New York Times, recounts Sondheim’s one-of-a-kind mentorship that unfolded in Doylestown.
Stephen Sondheim left an indelible mark on musical theater and on those who were fortunate enough to have collaborated with him. The late Broadway legend died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, on Nov. 26. Despite living till he was 91 years old, many in the theater community took the news as quite a shock.
Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is paying tribute to the Stephen Sondheim, the musical theater titan who died on November 26, by playing some of his most beloved songs. From Into the Woods and West Side Story to Gypsy and Sweeney Todd, the two-hour episode is a musical tribute to the beloved composer. Catch the episode by clicking the link below!
One of the first times I met Stephen Sondheim was when I auditioned for Sunday in the Park with George, his show inspired by the life of the painter Georges Seurat, which opened on Broadway in 1984 and went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The first problem was that I was a nervous wreck, a terrible auditioner. I had just won a Tony award for Evita, where I played Che, and I asked whether you had to audition after you win a Tony. Steve said, “Listen, Mandy: I audition everyone except Angela [Lansbury].”
It’s nice to see the holiday magic, crowds, and tourists back in New York City. Let’s enjoy it all. If you’re looking for some fun cocktail and dining venues this winter, we’ve got you covered. And Governors Island is opening its first Winter Village this month. The New York Public Library has a new exhibit honoring the legacy of Stephen Sondheim. Our roaming photographer has captured the work of some of her favorite graffiti artists. Valerie Smaldone shares the fascinating story of a play now on Broadway, that took six decades to get there!
Remembering Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021) through his own words. On November 29, 2021 the world lost one of the greatest musical theatre writers of all time. Stephen Sondheim, considered by many to be the Shakespeare of the American musical, brought to life some of the most beloved works of our time including Gypsy, West Side Story, Into the Woods, Follies, and more. Tonight, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of all Broadway theatres in New York City for exactly one minute at 6:30 pm EST in his memory.
Movie musicals have been consistently releasing throughout 2021, but there’s one more arriving in theaters before the New Year: Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story. This new adaptation features the beloved songs we know and love, with lyrics written by the late, great Stephen Sondheim. And the cast of West Side revealed how they feel about the musical theater icon’s recent death, and ongoing legacy.
Premieres Friday, January 21 at 10 p.m. on PBS (check local listings) Great Performances – Reopening: The Broadway Revival pulls the curtain back on some of Broadway’s most popular shows, revealing how the New York theater industry undertook the monumental process of turning the lights back on after its longest hiatus in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A music-filled, intimate production told by the people who’ve been achieving the entertainment industry’s largest comeback, Great Performances – Reopening: The Broadway Revival premieres Friday, January 21 at 10 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app as part of #PBSForTheArts.
Michael Crawford is far from the only person from the world of musical theatre …. … to have expressed this thought lately. The same goes, in a quieter way, for the world of crosswords. Crosswords, that is, of a particular kind. Stephen Sondheim – playful, intelligently demotic – was no...
Last month, the world lost one of its most talented theatrical artists. This artist, Stephen Sondheim, was a composer and lyricist who changed musical theatre forever. His career started with a bang when he wrote the lyrics for West Side Story, but the hits do not stop there. Sondheim has composed and written for countless classic musicals, such as Company, A Little Night Music, Merrily We Roll Along and Into the Woods to name just a few.
The thrilling new gender-swapped production of the Stephen Sondheim musical Company, opening now on Broadway, will give you at least two reasons to be grateful to Sondheim’s memory in the weeks after his death at age 91. Or, as the man himself would have put it, it will give you reasons to be sorry-grateful.
