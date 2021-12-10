Revival Of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Company’ Opens On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A beloved Stephen Sondheim musical officially opened Thursday night on Broadway .

The revival of “Company,” starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, is running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on 45th Street.

The musical comedy explores the friendships and romantic relationships of Bobbie, a single woman living in New York City, as she turns 35.

The show paid tribute to the late composer and lyricist with a special Playbill featuring Sondheim on the cover.

“Company” first premiered on Broadway in 1970.