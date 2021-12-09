ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Teens able to get booster shots just as coronavirus' omicron variant spreads

By WRAL
WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeens able to get booster shots just as coronavirus' omicron variant spreads. Federal...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Lamb
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fears over omicron variant have not encouraged US adults to get vaccinated or booster shots, survey finds

The rapidly spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus isn’t doing much to encourage people to get a booster shot or call off holiday travel, according to a new survey.Among the unvaccinated, 67 per cent of Americans say omicron isn’t encouraging them to get the jab, and among those who have gotten their first round of vaccines, 59 per cent say omicron doesn’t encourage them to get a third dose, according to a new Axios/Ipsos poll.The study, which polled a representative sample of about 1,000 Americans over age 18, also found that people are getting more risk-averse about Covid in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Booster#Biontech
deseret.com

Omicron variant infections: What happens to double vaccinated people?

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus can hit the double vaccinated, raising questions about what might happen next in the pandemic. A new study from researchers at the University of Oxford found that two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were less effective at stopping the omicron variant compared to previous variants.
SCIENCE
KESQ News Channel 3

Booster shot demand remains consistent despite concerns over Omicron variant

Although the Omicron variant hasn't been detected yet in Riverside County, there are still concerns on how to protect yourself just in case it does. However, the demand for boosters has stayed consistent despite the concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant. According to data from other countries seeing a rise in Omicron variant The post Booster shot demand remains consistent despite concerns over Omicron variant appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Republic

Booster shots approved for teens

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health has announced that any Hoosier aged 16 or older can receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine so long as they received their second dose at least six months ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has approved the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

Pfizer says booster shots are needed to better protect against Omicron variant

Pfizer and BioNTech say a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine is needed to fully protect against the Omicron variant. Recent studies show two doses of the shot are "significantly less effective at blocking the virus." John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the new variant and the latest vaccine information.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Internet Backs Teenager Putting 'Over a Hundred Cockroaches' in Parents Bed

A teenage girl has earned plaudits online after dumping a collection of over a hundred cockroaches on her parents' bed. The 16-year-old's actions may have initially appeared extreme to an outside observer but, as she explains in a post shared to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole" subreddit, they represent a last resort after a prolonged period of personal torment.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy