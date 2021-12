Fox is developing the “Cliffhanger” novels by TJ Middleton (real name Tom Binding) as a one-hour drama series. The series is described as a darkly comedic one-hour drama following the quirky exploits of rideshare driver Audrey Greenwood, who emerges from the pandemic with a startling realization: she never wants to see her husband Al’s face again. So, one dark and stormy night, fueled by rage and tequila, she tries to kill him. But when things don’t go exactly as she planned, Audrey finds herself embroiled in a twisty murder mystery which ricochets around her small seaside town. Melissa Byer and Treena Hancock are...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO