New Hope Celebrates is kicking off the second year of its “I Gave A Buck” challenge for #GivingTuesday, occurring on Nov. 30. #GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been driven by individuals, charities, businesses and communities across the U.S. and countries around the world. Just as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, #GivingTuesday is the opening day of the giving season. #GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and support their communities.

NEW HOPE, PA ・ 16 DAYS AGO