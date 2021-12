Sean O’Malley is on a roll, but fans may not see him compete again until summer. According to the list of UFC 269 medical suspensions acquired by mixedmartialarts.com, O’Malley is one of four fighters who could be ineligible to compete until June pending clearance from a physician for potential injuries. In O’Malley’s case, he is listed as requiring an X-ray and MRI on his right hand/base of his thumb following his first-round TKO win over Raulian Paiva this past Saturday.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO